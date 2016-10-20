Spiceworks Adds Veteran Advertising Executive to Lead Global Sales and Client Success Organizations

Mark Dillon Joins Spiceworks to Help Brands Build More Authentic, Actionable Relationships with Technology Buyers

(firmenpresse) - AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- , the professional network for IT, today announced Mark Dillon has joined the company as its senior vice president of Worldwide Sales. In his role, Dillon will oversee the continued expansion of Spiceworks' global Sales and Client Success organizations while helping technology brands understand and navigate an increasingly complex buyers journey.

"Technology brands are looking for marketing partners who understand their needs and challenges, can deliver world-class service, and bring unique solutions to the table that drive results," said Mark Dillon. "I'm thrilled to be joining a company who understands this and is using data, content, and its relationship with millions of technology buyers to challenge conventional practices and help customers and IT professionals build deeper, more mutually beneficial relationships."

Prior to joining Spiceworks, Dillon served as executive vice president of Global Sales for Marketwired, which was acquired by Nasdaq in early 2016. Before his time at Marketwired, Dillon served as VP at Conversant, Inc. prior to their $2.3B acquisition by Alliance Data. Additionally, Dillon has served in leadership roles at United Online, Advertising.com, which was acquired by AOL, and ZDNet and Ziff Davis prior to its $1.6B acquisition by CNET. He holds an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame.

"Mark's wealth of experience in media, content, data, and adtech will prove beneficial as we bring new solutions to the market and scale our global Sales and Client Success organizations," said Jay Hallberg, co-founder and CEO of Spiceworks. "Mark is a fantastic addition to the team and we couldn't be more thrilled he has joined the Spiceworks family."

Spiceworks is the professional network millions of IT professionals use to connect with one another and thousands of technology brands. The company simplifies how IT professionals discover, buy and manage an estimated $600 billion in technology products and services each year. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Spiceworks is backed by Adams Street Partners, Austin Ventures, Institutional Venture Partners (IVP), Goldman Sachs, Shasta Ventures and Tenaya Capital. For more information visit .

Follow Spiceworks on Twitter: and connect with Spiceworks on Facebook: .

Spiceworks is a registered trademark of Spiceworks, Inc.

Comments on this PressRelease