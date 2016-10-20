Achievers CTO to Appear on HRExaminer Radio with John Sumser

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA and TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 --

Aris Zakinthinos, Ph.D., chief technology officer for , an industry leader in employee engagement through recognition and rewards

Will join industry expert John Sumser on an upcoming episode of the weekly .

Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. EDT (9:00 a.m. CDT / 8:00 a.m. MDT / 7:00 a.m. PDT)

Listen live at: . A replay using this same link will be available after the show airs.

From a focus on Years of Service, to a shift in emphasis on employee engagement, and now looking towards impacting the full employee experience, the way organizations recognize and reward their workforce continues to evolve. As an innovative force behind this ongoing evolution, Achievers continues to develop behavior-driven technology with an emphasis on promoting employee engagement and success. This approach works to empower and encourage employees through everyday recognition and appreciation and ensure that engagement is linked to desired business outcomes.

During his appearance on the HRExaminer Radio show, Aris Zakinthinos, Ph.D., chief technology officer for , will join host John Sumser to examine the employee success movement. Through their conversation, Zakinthinos and Sumser will explore the current state of employee engagement as it relates to the overall employee experience and what this means for rewards and recognition. In addition, Zakinthinos will share insights from his background in technology as well as an overview of the Achievers platform, which seeks to align employees with business objectives and company values.

Human resource professionals and business managers interested in learning more about the latest trends in employee recognition and rewards, employee engagement, and employee experience are encouraged to tune in. To access the episode, visit: .

Achievers' Employee Recognition and Rewards solution provides companies with a robust foundation for their employee engagement initiatives that enables both social and rewards-based recognition. Designed for today's workplace, Achievers' innovative SaaS platform can increase employee engagement and drive business success. It empowers employees to recognize and reward each other in real time and aligns employees with company values and goals. Delivering millions of recognitions annually, the Achievers platform inspires employee loyalty, engagement and performance. Visit us at . Achievers is a Blackhawk Network company and is headquartered in Toronto and San Francisco.





More information:

http://www.achievers.com



PressRelease by

Achievers

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/20/2016 - 15:30

Language: English

News-ID 501870

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Achievers

Stadt: SAN FRANCISCO, CA and TORONTO, ON





Number of hits: 22



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease