Outsell Takes Targeted Email to the Next Level, with New Machine-Learning Analytics Engine That Enables Auto Dealers to Present Individualized Content to Customers

Company to demonstrate new features at Driving Sales Executive Summit, taking place Oct. 23-25 in Las Vegas

(firmenpresse) - MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- , which drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage customers and prospects throughout their lifecycle, launched today its new Dynamic Content feature for its Outsell Fuel platform that takes targeted email to the next level. Outsell's new proprietary machine-learning algorithms anticipate consumer wants and needs, such as which vehicles they are most likely to purchase, and then automatically serve up content that fits each individual's interest. The company will demonstrate Dynamic Content at the (DSES), taking place Oct. 23-25 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

Traditionally, email-marketing solutions segment customers into similar groups and personalize content for a segment, but not for individuals. "The ability to serve up dynamic content on an individual basis is a 'holy grail' of sorts for marketers," said Bryan Harwood, CTO of Outsell. "We've cracked the code on delivering that capability with powerful new machine-learning algorithms that we developed in house. As of today, Outsell customers will have Dynamic Content capabilities for email and web content as part of their SaaS platform. In the coming months, we'll add it for social media as well, and also add the ability to generate dynamic offers."

Outsell's Dynamic Content feature enables auto dealers to:

Serve specific content to individual consumers -- both copy and imagery;

Boost response rates and ultimately sales due to more personalized and relevant model content; and

Present web/mobile shoppers with pre-populated lead forms that improve completion rates up to 36 percent.

Once a dealer activates Outsell's Dynamic Content feature and adds a customer or customer list to Outsell Fuel, the process of personalizing and sending offers is completely automated.

At DSES, Outsell will also demonstrate its Outsell eAppend service, which can help dealers increase their email addressable database by 35 percent, ensure that email addresses are valid, and improve program results.

Outsell also announced that its buyer detection solution is a finalist for the , which recognizes the most innovative solutions in automotive marketing. Outsell's CTO Bryan Harwood will make his presentation to the Innovation Cup judges on Oct. 24 at 1:40 pm in the Bellagio Ballroom.

Outsell will be exhibiting at DSES. To schedule an appointment at the show, email . To learn more about Dynamic Content, Outsell eAppend or BuyerScout, visit .

drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage customers and prospects throughout their lifecycle. Dealers using Outsell's proprietary technology are tipped off when customers are most ready to engage, buy or service. Outsell makes dealers' lives easier by keeping them in front of customers on a consistent, individualized basis and automating follow up. The Outsell multi-channel customer engagement platform manages millions of interactions every month for dealers representing all major automotive brands.

