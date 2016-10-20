UKCloud signs MyLife Digital to their select Preferred Partner Programme

(firmenpresse) - MyLife Digital has been awarded Preferred Partner status by UKCloud, the UKs fastest growing Tech 100[1] company. The MyLife Digital Consentric portfolio of services will become part of the select suite of recommended products available to UKClouds public sector clients in the health and defence markets.



Our vision is for the health and defence sector to be world-leading in how they use personal data consent and analytics, says Logan Sealey, Partner Manager of UKCloud. MyLife Digital addresses a number of key concerns for our clients especially around data capture, protection and privacy as well as how to digitise services reducing cost and complexity.



Keith Dewar, Group Marketing and Product Director for MyLife Digital, comments, This is a strategically important partnership for us. We already have an established customer base in the sport and charity sectors. By working with UKCloud we can further expand into the health and defence sectors with proven services and products that address their specific concerns.



There has been a rapid decline in the trust people place in organisations in all sectors, particularly in regard to how they collect, collate and analyse personal data. New research from the Chartered Institute of Marketing[2] shows that only 8% of customers understand where and how organisations use their personal data, and 31% dont have a clue.



We believe that the public sector can take a lead in this area, demonstrating how an open and transparent relationship, based on the consensual sharing of data, can benefit the individual, the organisation and society at large, says Keith Dewar.



MyLife Digital has recently been awarded £2million funding from Business Growth Fund to accelerate the rollout of its digital consent platform.



UKCloud will initially be representing two services from MyLife Digital.



Consentric Permissions service

Managing consent around data use is becoming more complex. New and emerging data protection and privacy legislation, such as the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), puts new obligations on public sector organisations that process data about individuals. MyLife Digitals Consentric Permissions service helps organisations maintain compliance and build trust and engagement among citizens, patients and employees. It also opens up new analytics streams by letting consumers give explicit consent for a wide range of data processing purposes. Key features include:





 An organisational view of an individuals consent status.

 Granular control of access rights, of data types and processing purposes.

 Individuals manage their consents via an easy-to-use dashboard.

 A right to erasure feature.



Consentric Engage Service

Public sector organisations will have collected data about individuals over time, usually stored in a fragmented way across a variety of systems and locations. This makes it difficult to correlate or extract insights from the data. MyLife Digitals Consentric Engage service changes the game for both historical and new data, by:



 Capturing self-reported and observed datasets about individuals.

 Providing centralised management and secure cloud-based storage of all the datasets relating to each individual.

 Integrating personal data with external datasets.

 Providing surveying capability and analytics reporting.



The apps are highly scalable and flexible, as well as being configurable for specific public sector deployment. The Consentric platform offers multiple user roles with a customisable interface for each one, and allows users to work both online and offline.



To find out more about MyLife Digital visit  www.mylifedigital.co.uk

To find out more about UKCloud visit - http://ukcloud.com/



[1] The Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 league table - http://www.fasttrack.co.uk/league-tables/tech-track-100/



[2] Whose Data is it Anyway? CIM - https://cimcomms.uberflip.com/i/729663-whose-data-is-it-anyway/0?m4







