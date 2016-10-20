Puppet Announces New VMware vRealize Automation Plugin for Puppet Enterprise

New Plugin Enables Automated, Self-Service Provisioning of Infrastructure on Demand

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- , the standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us, today at announced a new VMware vRealize Automation plugin for Puppet Enterprise. The new vRealize Automation plugin for Puppet Enterprise enables self service provisioning of compliant infrastructure across on premises and multi-cloud environments, as quickly as the business needs to deliver new software, faster.

Though virtualization and the cloud have dramatically reduced the window between a developer requesting infrastructure to the operations team delivering it, it can still take days to provision a new resource to ensure it meets all compliance requirements. To meet the needs of today's software-driven world where slow processes can impact a business, Puppet has worked with VMware to develop the new vRealize Automation integration for Puppet Enterprise which accelerates the delivery and operation of infrastructure throughout its lifecycle with a fully-automated, self-service provisioning workflow.

"IT teams are under tremendous pressure to deliver and operate infrastructure rapidly to support the needs of the business and its customers," said Nigel Kersten, CIO at Puppet. "By combining enhanced governance from vRealize Automation with Puppet's ability to dynamically provision and configure infrastructure on demand, a developer can now make a request and receive fully compliant and provisioned infrastructure whenever it's needed."

"VMware Cloud Management customers value agility and control along with the flexibility to choose the tools to manage their application environments," said Purnima Padmanabhan, vice president, product management, Cloud Management Business Unit, VMware. "The new vRealize Automation plugin for Puppet Enterprise enables our mutual customers to deploy, configure and manage applications by using vRealize Automation's powerful blueprinting and service orchestration along with Puppet's industry leading configuration management capabilities. This is yet another example of VMware's commitment to our ecosystem partners to help bring best-of-breed solutions that benefit IT and DevOps teams."

The new vRealize Automation plugin for Puppet Enterprise enables organizations to create blueprint templates for virtual machines using vRealize Automation's graphical user interface, and then triggers Puppet Enterprise to configure and continually manage the VM. This lets IT teams provide automated, self-service provisioning on day one while continually enforcing desired configurations on an ongoing basis. As a result, IT can instantly deliver fully configured infrastructure to developers who request it.

"Puppet Enterprise and VMware vRealize Automation are a critical part of the Kovarus Cloud Enablement Framework," said Erik Melander, executive vice president, solutions at Kovarus. "They provide our customers the automation and orchestration technology to manage applications during their entire lifecycle. We are proud of how we partner with Puppet, VMware, and our customers to develop workflows improving software delivery and infrastructure operations."

The vRealize Automation plugin for Puppet Enterprise will be generally available November 2016.

Read about all the .

Follow PuppetConf on Twitter and .

Learn more about .

Try Puppet Enterprise for .

Puppet is driving the movement to a world of unconstrained software change. Its revolutionary platform is the industry standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us. More than 33,000 companies -- including more 75 percent of the Fortune 100 -- use Puppet's open source and commercial solutions to adopt DevOps practices, achieve situational awareness and drive software change with confidence. Based in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with more than 470 employees around the world. Learn more at .

PressRelease by

Puppet

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/20/2016 - 15:45

Language: English

News-ID 501874

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Puppet

Stadt: SAN DIEGO, CA





Number of hits: 14



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease