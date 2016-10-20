New Puppet Docker Image Build Helps Organizations Quickly and Reliably Run Containers in Production

Puppet Docker Image Build Automates Container Build Process to Enable Consistent and Reliable Deployment of Software Running in Docker

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- , the standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us, today at announced the availability of Puppet Docker Image Build, which automates the container build process to help organizations as they define, build and deploy containers into production environments. This new set of capabilities adds to existing Puppet functionality for installing and managing container infrastructure, including Docker, Kubernetes and Mesos, among others. With Puppet, organizations now have a standard, consistent way to install Docker operating environments as well as build and deploy containers using the same code they rely on to automate the delivery and operation of all of their software -- whether it's in the datacenter, the cloud or on containers.

"For the last decade, Puppet has enabled organizations to adopt the latest technologies and everything running on top of it, including virtualization, public and private clouds and now containers," said Deepak Giridharagopal, CTO at Puppet. "Over the last year, our work around containers has been focused on helping customers install and operate next-gen infrastructure. Now we're extending management to the software running on top of those environments to enable organizations to both build new services and move existing services to containers."

encompasses Puppet's work aimed at helping organizations speed adoption of emerging technologies. Through Project Blueshift, Puppet has helped its customers automate the installation and management of tools like Consul, CoreOS, Docker, Kubernetes, Mesos, Mesosphere DC/OS, rkt and others in a simple and reliable way.

Now Puppet is extending its focus up the stack to give organizations a consistent way to deploy any services that run in containers. This consistent approach to automation, from core operating environments through the software that runs on top, makes Puppet a critical bridge to the future for organizations that want to safely and rapidly adopt containers in addition to maintaining their existing physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure.

"As we ramp up our container usage, we're investing in solutions that scale alongside us as we move more of our services to containerized environments, while at the same time work within the parameters of our traditional infrastructure," said Jason Meltzer, director of technology at Fannie Mae. "We're excited about this announcement because it makes it possible to move a service from traditional infrastructure to a containerized environment with the tools we use today to manage everything from databases, to app servers, to services running in containers."

With Puppet Docker Image Build, organizations get a familiar, predictable way to define and deploy the services that run on Docker containers. Puppet's domain-specific language supports powerful ways of reusing application configurations, regardless of the underlying infrastructure they run on. Because Puppet provides a straightforward way to move existing services to containers without needing to redefine those services or reinvent the wheel, organizations can get the services they already have deployed to containers and running in production, faster.

Puppet Docker Image Build is available today.

