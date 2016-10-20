Puppet Enterprise Raises the Bar for Enabling Fast, Reliable Software Change

New Orchestration Capabilities, Corrective Change Reporting and Jenkins Integration Enable DevOps Practices with More Visibility, Control and Confidence

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- , the standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us, today at announced the availability of major updates to Puppet Enterprise 2016.4, including a new integration with Jenkins. New reporting capabilities give teams significantly greater visibility into change, while new orchestration capabilities intelligently enable teams to segment their infrastructure and execute phased deployments so they can deploy faster, more frequently and more reliably. With this latest release, Puppet Enterprise deepens the foundation for building DevOps practices by making it easier than ever to gain situational awareness and orchestrate software change confidently, no matter what your software runs on.

"In today's software-driven world, organizations need to ship new releases fast and error free," said Jamie Hull, vice president of product at Puppet. "Making things even more difficult, they need to be able to do both these things in increasingly complex, mixed environments. The latest features in Puppet Enterprise help our customers confidently navigate this complexity by providing more direct control over deployments, as well as greater insight into what changed on their systems, why and by whom."

All too often, changes to infrastructure and applications can be a black box, with little visibility into who changed what and when, heightening security risks as a result. It's critical to understand what's happening across all your software so you can more effectively react and take control directly and confidently. While many tools can tell when a change occurred and what changed, they don't have the situational awareness to tell you why something changed or who changed it.

Without this awareness into the state of infrastructure, and the origins and impact of changes, it's difficult for organizations to deploy change confidently. This is especially problematic for large organizations with independent teams that span infrastructure and applications.

Puppet Enterprise 2016.4 solves this problem by providing deeper visibility into the cause of change across an organization's infrastructure with reporting that identifies intentional changes (changes you've defined) versus corrective or unexpected changes (manual but unplanned changes or configuration drift), which Puppet is designed to automatically correct.

Know exactly when unexpected changes occur so you can alert security teams quickly when needed, troubleshoot faster and reduce mean time to recover.

Drill into specific configuration resources to understand exactly when unexpected changes occur and what changed to identify potential security issues faster.

Know whether changes occurring across infrastructure are the result of drift from a desired state to identify lapses in process within an organization's use of Puppet.

Modern infrastructure and applications are incredibly complex, which can make it difficult to maintain centralized control and quickly and reliably deploy changes in a way that accounts for all infrastructure dependencies. Traditional approaches to orchestration lead to conflicting configurations or undocumented, ad-hoc changes because they lack the intelligence of dependencies and the automated workflows to ensure that proposed changes won't cause failures.

Puppet Enterprise 2016.4 gives organizations full and direct control to drive change confidently and easily orchestrate ordered deployments across infrastructure and applications. This approach reduces risk when rolling out changes by running phased (canary) deployments, whether to an isolated set of your infrastructure, a specific application or your entire data center. With Puppet Enterprise, IT teams now can:

Orchestrate phased deployments of change by targeting specific portions of their infrastructure and applications for updates.

Segment their infrastructure and applications based on any facts stored in Puppet, such as location, environment, configuration resources applied, resource events (successful vs. failed changes, time of most recent Puppet run), and deploy changes only to those targeted segments.

Gain even more control to run phased deployments and execute coordinated roll-outs of change.

Puppet Enterprise 2016.4 is available today.

Increasingly, IT teams are seeking to adopt agile practices with a unified DevOps toolchain that includes automated configuration management, orchestration and continuous integration. A new integration with Jenkins enables Puppet Enterprise and Jenkins users to combine the continuous delivery and automation strengths of both solutions to build continuous delivery pipelines with an "everything as code" approach to software delivery.

The Jenkins Pipeline plugin for Puppet Enterprise enables IT teams to build continuous delivery pipelines in Jenkins, with Puppet Enterprise orchestrating all application and infrastructure deployment tasks. Using the plugin, Jenkins users can set up continuous integration pipelines and push and create Puppet orchestration jobs targeting deployments to specific applications or portions of the infrastructure.

Read about all the .

Follow PuppetConf on Twitter and .

Learn more about .

Try Puppet Enterprise for .

Puppet is driving the movement to a world of unconstrained software change. Its revolutionary platform is the industry standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us. More than 33,000 companies -- including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 -- use Puppet's open source and commercial solutions to adopt DevOps practices, achieve situational awareness and drive software change with confidence. Based in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with more than 470 employees around the world. Learn more at .

PressRelease by

Puppet

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/20/2016 - 15:45

Language: English

News-ID 501877

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Puppet

Stadt: SAN DIEGO, CA





Number of hits: 13



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease