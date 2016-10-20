Future-proofing spectrum licensing at ACMA with LS telcom

LS telcoms spectrum management and licensing system, SPECTRA Enterprise, is now fully operational at the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA)

(firmenpresse) - Lichtenau/Baden, Germany  LS telcoms spectrum management and licensing system, SPECTRA Enterprise, is now fully operational at the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) after a multi-year implementation project. The ACMA chose a SPECTRA Enterprise system from LS telcom to support, enable and enhance the ACMAs spectrum management capabilities. The system includes software for spectrum licensing, broadcast licence area planning and allocation, technical frequency assignment, device registration, spectrum auction planning, and apparatus licence management.



SPECTRA Enterprise fully interfaces with the ACMAs third-party auction, CRM and financial management systems, as well as the ACMAs B2G (business to government) portal ALF-E. Over twenty-five radio communication services, divided into more than one hundred sub-services, are handled by the system. Thirty workflows support the automation of sophisticated licensing, business and technical analysis processes passing through the different systems and departments.



Rohde & Schwarz, prime contractor and LS telcoms partner for Australia for nearly twenty years, supported the ACMA team and LS telcom in the realisation of the project with a significant contribution to project implementation and customer relationship management.



Mark Loney, Executive Manager of the ACMAs Operations, Services & Technology Branch, confirmed, The SPECTRA Enterprise system from LS telcom has increased the productivity of ACMA staff and provided Accredited Persons with the ability to lodge complete licence applications on behalf of their clients. The integrity of licence data has improved with the introduction of SPECTRA and the use of licensing workflows to process electronically lodged applications has improved processing turnaround times. With the SPECTRA Enterprise system we now have the infrastructure in place and are well-positioned to implement the governments spectrum reform agenda.





The Australian spectrum reform agenda provides increasing opportunities for market-based arrangements, including spectrum sharing and trading, as well as secondary markets, which the software system will support. SPECTRA Enterprise also produces the data published in the Register of Radio Communications Licences, which the ACMA makes freely available from its website through downloads and APIs (application programming interface).



The implementation project finished with the final acceptance in May 2016. It was split into several phases. LS telcom experts brought in their broad expertise in data management and analysis, data cleansing and re-structuring. They migrated all the ACMA spectrum data from several legacy systems into SPECTRA, which provides the ACMA today with one centralised master database and a single view of the national spectrum.



Dr. Georg Schöne, CTO and Board Member of LS telcom, emphasises, Completing this project for the ACMA, which included a mix of SPECTRA commercial-off-the-shelf modules and very specific customisation to meet challenging Australian spectrum management requirements, adds to our long record of success, and that even with the geographical distance and time zone differences to the ACMA. Once again, we have demonstrated our capabilities in managing and realising multi-phase, multi-dimensional projects as we have already proven before, i.e. at ISED Canada, Ofcom UK, BNetzA Germany, and several world-class regulators in the Middle East. As for all projects of this size, LS telcom has established a permanent local first-class support which is realised in a joint effort by our reliable local partner Rohde & Schwarz and us.







About LS telcom

LS telcoms software, system solutions, and services address the efficient use of radio frequency spectrum and the optimal operation of radio communication services.



We are a worldwide market leader in the provision of automated spectrum management systems and their integration with monitoring systems. We also have our own monitoring system, including fixed, portable, and airborne sensors. At the same time, we develop and market software for the design, planning, and optimisation of broadcast, PMR, mobile and microwave networks. Strategic consulting, radio engineering services, and training on network technologies, standards, and regulations as well as transmitter installations and measurements complete our area of expertise.



Frequency regulatory authorities, ministries, network operators and infrastructure providers, system integrators and military organisations in over 100 countries across all continents rely on our solutions and services.



LS telcom operates worldwide with subsidiaries and affiliates in Canada, China, France, South Africa, UAE, UK and USA, as well as representative offices in Argentina, Hungary, and Oman. With its headquarters in Lichtenau, Baden, Germany, LS telcom is listed on the German stock exchange under ISIN DE 0005754402 since 2001. www.LStelcom.com



Comments on this PressRelease