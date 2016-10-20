Diversified Trust Expands Board of Directors with Distinguished Former Google HR Executive

Meg Thomas Crosby of Memphis to add strategic leadership experience to board of comprehensive wealth management firm

(firmenpresse) - MEMPHIS, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Diversified Trust, an employee-owned Southeast-based comprehensive wealth management firm with over $5 billion in client assets under management, today announced the addition of Meg Crosby to its board of directors. Crosby's addition comes at a time of continued growth for Diversified Trust.

"We are delighted to welcome Meg to our Board," said Sam Graham, CEO of Diversified Trust. "She is a proven leader with substantial experience at respected, successful companies on the East and West coasts. Her significant expertise in advising growing companies as they expand will be a great benefit to our organization as we continue to enhance our services to clients in the years ahead."

Meg Crosby is the Founder and Principal of , which advises companies on human capital and organizational strategies. Previously, Meg was the first HR generalist hired at Google and worked as a lead HR executive for them. While at Google, she led a team which was responsible for the smooth integration of 35 acquisitions across four continents.

Meg began her career in New York with Credit Suisse as the global head of undergraduate recruiting and training. In recent years, Meg has been an active supporter of the start-up and innovation culture in the Mid-South, as well as a participant in a variety of philanthropic causes. Meg currently serves as a board member of Rhodes College, MIFA, Memphis Challenge, Advance Memphis, and as current chair of the Board of Governors of the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis. She is a graduate of the University of Richmond with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Communications.

Diversified Trust, which was founded in 1994, employs an integrated approach designed to provide clients with comprehensive wealth management solutions, including investment management, trusts and estates, family office, and institutional advisory services. The company is Southeast-based with offices in Atlanta, Ga.; Greensboro, N.C.; Memphis, Tenn.; and Nashville, Tenn. For more information on Diversified Trust and its services, please visit .

