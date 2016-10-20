ReadyCap Names Senior Vice President

SBA lender adds to leadership, serving Northern California markets

(firmenpresse) - NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Ready Cap Lending, a nationally recognized SBA Preferred Lender and subsidiary of ReadyCap Commercial, LLC, today announced the addition of as the lender's Senior Vice President to head up SBA 7(a) finance in Northern California and surrounding markets.

"Cliff's leadership and ability to form long-lasting affinity relationships makes him a desired asset on our team," John Moshier, president of ReadyCap said. "This year we have aggressively expanded lending partnerships across the country and his addition solidifies our presence as a national SBA resource."

Cliff has over 30 years of comprehensive lending experience, extensively in the SBA arena. Prior to joining ReadyCap Lending, LLC, Taylor served as Vice President for Umpqua Bank in California. Cliff has extensive experience and knowledge in lending, notably with complex SBA transactions and special use property. In the past, he has worked in business development and management roles for Borrego Springs Bank, Temecula Valley Bank, Comerica / Imperial Bank and Truckee River Bank. Taylor received a bachelor's degree from the University of Nevada, Reno and has lived and worked in Northern California for over 30 years.

ReadyCap is hiring closing support for the growing team and production. To view open positions, visit:

ReadyCap Lending, LLC, is a licensed small-business lending company offering SBA 7(a) loans up to $5 million to small businesses throughout the United States. Based in New Providence, NJ, ReadyCap Lending is a subsidiary of ReadyCap Commercial, LLC, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Sutherland Partners, L.P., the general partner of which is Sutherland Asset Management Corporation ("Sutherland"). Sutherland, which is organized as a real estate investment trust, acquires, originates, manages and finances commercial real estate loans, and to a lesser extent, asset-backed securities where the underlying pool of assets consists primarily of commercial real estate loans and other real estate-related investments. ReadyCap Lending is an SBA Preferred Lender, and has a dedicated Veteran Community Development program for military veterans. For more information, visit , or call 800-713-4984.

