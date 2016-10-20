ReadyCap Expands Business Development

SBA lender adds to roster, serving Northern California markets

(firmenpresse) - NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Ready Cap Lending, a nationally recognized SBA Preferred Lender and subsidiary of ReadyCap Commercial, LLC, today announced the addition as the SBA 7(a) finance's Senior Business Development Officer serving Southern California and surrounding markets.

"We are very excited to bring Steve on board, he is a proven leader and top producer," John Moshier, president of ReadyCap said. "Additionally his well-executed knowledge in the SBA arena is the expertise that will help us achieve our next milestones."

Chaker has over 30 years of comprehensive lending experience, extensively in the SBA arena. Prior to joining ReadyCap Lending, LLC, Chaker served as Senior Vice President for US Metro Bank in South California where he was the Bank's highest producer of SBA loans YTD. He has extensive experience and knowledge in financial products and lending, having worked in business development and regional management roles for Bridge Bank, Hanmi Bank, US Metro Bank Chaker received his Master's degree in business administration in accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Rutherford, New Jersey.

ReadyCap is hiring closing support for the growing team and production. To view open positions, visit:

ReadyCap Lending, LLC, is a licensed small-business lending company offering SBA 7(a) loans up to $5 million to small businesses throughout the United States. Based in New Providence, NJ, ReadyCap Lending is a subsidiary of ReadyCap Commercial, LLC, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Sutherland Partners, L.P., the general partner of which is Sutherland Asset Management Corporation ("Sutherland"). Sutherland, which is organized as a real estate investment trust, acquires, originates, manages and finances commercial real estate loans, and to a lesser extent, asset-backed securities where the underlying pool of assets consists primarily of commercial real estate loans and other real estate-related investments. ReadyCap Lending is an SBA Preferred Lender, and has a dedicated Veteran Community Development program for military veterans. For more information, visit , or call 800-713-4984.

