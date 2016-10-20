Microsoft Azure Added to Ingram Micro Cloud Offering in UK

(firmenpresse) - MILTON KEYNES, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Ingram Micro Inc. (NYSE: IM) today announced Microsoft Azure has been added in UK to the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, a leading automated cloud services platform that allows partners to purchase, provision, manage, and invoice cloud technology with ease.

With this announcement, Ingram Micro partners can now offer Azure in a flexible consumption-based, pay-as-you-go pricing model through the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program. The Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider program empowers resellers to fully own the end-customer relationship. This enables them to manage the end-to-end subscription lifecycle which helps ensure greater customer satisfaction, higher renewal margins and topline cloud revenue.

Microsoft Azure is a highly flexible hybrid cloud platform that features a combination of infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) solutions that enable developers to quickly build, deploy, manage, and scale applications to meet their organization's specific needs, without the investment of an underlying infrastructure. By leveraging Azure, companies can avoid the complexity and costs associated with in-house IT management and better manage their IT budgets by only paying for what they need.

The Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace fully automates the service delivery, customer management, and invoicing of Azure services, allowing resellers to quickly bring the Azure suite to a wider client base by accelerating time-to-market and eliminating operational complexities. Resellers can also easily differentiate their offerings by bundling their own services with Azure and other Microsoft cloud solutions including Office 365 for greater upsell and cross-sell potential.

"We are pleased to differentiate our Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider offering with the addition of Azure to our broad portfolio of cloud solutions," said Apay Obang-Oyway, director, Cloud, Northern Europe, Ingram Micro. "By automating the delivery of Azure and making available the necessary resources and tools for transformation, our reseller partners have the capability to quickly build a successful Azure practice and deliver greater value to their customers."

"We are pleased to see Ingram Micro extend its cloud offerings to include a next-generation solution like Microsoft Azure to help us execute at scale and quickly meet the business needs of our customers," said Jon Milward, Director, Compete366. "With Microsoft Azure, we can deliver a flexible and highly integrated cloud platform to our customers while increasing ROI and maintaining complete control of the end-to-end relationship."

At Ingram Micro Cloud, we view Cloud not just as a single technology, but as a foundational platform to run and drive a whole new way of doing business. We help resellers and partners transform their business so they get up and running with Cloud in minutes, with little to no investment, enabling them to deliver bundled services, up-sell and cross sell, and manage their infrastructure most efficiently. We offer security, business apps, cloud services, communication/collaboration and infrastructure solutions to help our clients monetize and manage the entire lifecycle of cloud services, infrastructure, and IoT subscriptions, so they can simplify digital transformation with confidence, speed and agility. To learn more, please visit .

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at .

