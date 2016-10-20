Media Advisory: Minister Joly Will Address the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal
(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will be at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal on Friday to deliver a speech on the theme Cultural Dividends: the Creative Sector as an Engine of Consumer Confidence. A media availability will take place after the conference.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
Contacts: Pierre-Olivier Herbert Press Secretary Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage 819-997-7788
Media Relations Canadian Heritage 819-994-9101 1-866-569-6155
