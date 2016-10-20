Media Advisory: Minister Joly Will Address the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will be at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal on Friday to deliver a speech on the theme Cultural Dividends: the Creative Sector as an Engine of Consumer Confidence. A media availability will take place after the conference.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

Stay Connected

Follow us on , , , and .

Contacts:

Pierre-Olivier Herbert

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

819-997-7788



Media Relations

Canadian Heritage

819-994-9101

1-866-569-6155





More information:

http://www.pch.gc.ca



PressRelease by

Department of Canadian Heritage

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/20/2016 - 16:50

Language: English

News-ID 501891

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage

Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 41



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease