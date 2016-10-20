Dental Marketing Firm Rosemont Media Heads to 2016 AAID Excellence in Implant Dentistry Conference in New Orleans

Rosemont Media, a digital marketing and website design firm in San Diego, will be exhibiting at the American Academy of Implant Dentistry Annual Conference in October

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- This fall, San Diego-based firm Rosemont Media will be heading to New Orleans for its first appearance at the 2016 annual meeting of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. The AAID is the first professional organization in the world to be focused on the field of dental implants, and this is its 65th annual conference. Chris Brown, the Director of Dental Consulting at Rosemont Media, and the firm's Business Development Specialist, Josh McCullough, will be exhibiting at the conference from October 26th-29th.

Representing more than 5,000 dentists across the globe, part of the AAID's mission is to provide education and research opportunities for implant dentistry professionals and to continue advancing the field for the benefit of patients who need restorative dental care. This year's AAID conference, held at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, will include numerous workshops, presentations, and meeting opportunities geared toward education on the latest advances in dental implants, treatment techniques, and new ways for practices to reach out to people in their communities. Brown says this is the first time . He notes that he is looking forward to learning about the latest trends in implant dentistry, as well as meeting with dentists from all over the world and talking with them about innovative , social media, and strategies that can help their practices stand out from a crowded field. "With the popularity and growth of dental implant practices, we feel it is important to connect with quality providers so consumers searching the Internet can make educated decisions about whom they choose to be their implant provider."

Brown and McCullough will be at Booth #1204 on the exhibition floor, where they can provide marketing evaluations and demonstrations of Rosemont Media's products and services. Brown notes that the team at Rosemont Media is excited to make their debut at this prestigious event. He says the meeting enables them to reconnect with current clients and establish new relationships with some of the top implant dentists in the world. "Ultimately, this conference allows us to meet dental implant professionals who are considered the best of the best. We hope to talk with them about some of the many exciting new marketing opportunities that can help them get their message out and connect with patients who are looking for the most effective restorative dental treatments available."

is a dental and medical Internet marketing firm that offers a comprehensive array of services for practices looking for help with digital education and promotion. Based in San Diego, Rosemont Media offers customized , reputation management, search engine optimization, social media and content marketing, and other options. The agency is committed to providing its clients with market exclusivity and an ethical, innovative approach to modern marketing. Rosemont Media has developed websites for a number of professionals in the dental and medical fields, including cosmetic and implant dentists, plastic surgeons, ophthalmologists, bariatric surgeons, orthodontists, and many others in the US and across the globe.

