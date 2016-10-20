Trusona to Present at Money20/20 Conference

Founder and CEO Ori Eisen and Advisor Frank Abagnale to Discuss Solving Identity Fraud for Financial Organizations

(firmenpresse) - SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- , the category-defining identity and authentication platform, announced the speaking engagements of its leadership at the Money20/20 conference this month in Las Vegas. Money20/20 is the world's biggest event covering payments and financial services innovation for connected commerce at the intersection of mobile, retail, marketing service, data and technology.

On October 24, Trusona founder and CEO Ori Eisen and advisor Frank Abagnale Jr. will participate in a panel discussion about online identity fraud in financial services, alongside Mark Nelson of Visa, Rick Echevarria of Intel and moderated by Jeremy Grant, managing director, The Chertoff Group. The will tackle the various methods identity thieves use and how organizations can protect against them.

Solving the Identity Fraud Problem in Financial Services & The Case for the Insured Internet

October 24, 9:30-10:20 a.m. PT

: Ori Eisen and Frank Abagnale, Rick Echevarria (Intel), Mark Nelson (Visa) and Jeremy Grant (Managing Director, The Chertoff Group)

Murano, The Venetian Level 3

Abagnale will also give a based on his best-selling book, "Stealing Your Life." Abagnale will bring his audience up-to-date with all aspects of identity theft and the common methods to achieve it -- e.g. data breaches. He will also discuss the importance of identity management for companies, corporations, financial institutions, small businesses and individuals. Abagnale looks at cybercrime and identity theft from a very unique perspective; bolstered by his past as depicted in the movie Catch Me If You Can, his 40 years of experience as a consultant to the federal government, financial institutions and corporations around the world.

Stealing Your Life: Identity Theft

October 24, 8:55 - 9:20 a.m. PT

Frank Abagnale Jr.

Murano, The Venetian Level 3

Trusona was named "" winner at last month's FinovateFall conference, after presenting its recently launched Cloud Identity Suite that brings patented insured technology to protect business and consumers while simultaneously eliminating the need for passwords. At the conference, Eisen presented Trusona Essential, the company's free, secure and easy-to-use technology. Trusona's Cloud Identity Suite offers three tiers of identity-proofing and authentication: Essential, Executive and Elite.

To learn more about Frank Abagnale and Trusona, check out his latest video on Trusona's TruClub. TruClub is the go-to location for exclusive videos featuring the world's cybersecurity luminaries. You can join Trusona's TruClub here:

And for more on the technology, try Trusona's #NoPasswords solution now available as a WordPress Plugin -- 100 percent FREE. Trusona's WP Plugin features include:

FREE including support

Hide username and password from login form

Login without typing

Experience a no password login

Dynamic QR code displayed at login

Mobile integration with deep linking

No SMS or OTP (one-time passwords)

Patented anti-replay for added security

One click installation

You can download the WordPress plugin here:

Based in Scottsdale, AZ, Trusona provides the world's first and only insured cloud identity suite. By fusing True and Persona, Trusona's insured identity suite is designed to guarantee the true persona behind the most sensitive online transactions across the enterprise. Trusona offers a free multi-factor authentication to the world that is easier and more secure than passwords. This is our gift to the world as the leader of the #NoPasswords revolution. Trusona is the only security solution backed by an A+ rated insurance carrier. The company was founded in 2015 by CEO and cyber security expert Ori Eisen and has $8 Million in funding, led by Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. Trusona -- when you truly need to know. For more information about Trusona, visit .

