Viterra Hosts Grand Opening of Ste. Agathe Grain Terminal

(firmenpresse) - REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Viterra Inc. ("Viterra"), today hosted an official grand opening event at its new high throughput grain terminal at Ste. Agathe, Manitoba. Viterra customers, employees and local government officials gathered to commemorate the company's investment in southern Manitoba.

"Viterra has been working side by side with Manitoba farmers for over 100 years, connecting them to markets around the world," said Kyle Jeworski, Viterra's President and CEO. "While we're very proud of our history, we're also firmly focused on the future. Our significant investment in this new grain terminal demonstrates our confidence that southern Manitoba will continue to play an important role in Canadian and global agriculture for many more years to come."

The new facility has 30,000 tonnes of grain storage and a 134 railcar loading capacity, including a loop track with access to CN and BNSF rail lines.

"We're very pleased with this highly efficient facility and what it will mean to farmers, suppliers and other stakeholders in this province and in this community," Jeworski added. "We also recognize that any success we have as a company is directly attributed to our customers, who choose to trust us, to support us, and to provide us with the quality products we need to meet our end users' expectations worldwide."

