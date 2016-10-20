Freddie Mac Prices $418 Million Seniors Housing Multifamily K Certificates

(firmenpresse) - MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- (OTCQB: FMCC) Multifamily recently priced an offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates () backed exclusively by multifamily mortgages on seniors housing properties. The company offered approximately $418 million in K Certificates (K-S07 Certificates) that are expected to settle on or about October 28, 2016. This is Freddie Mac's seventh K Certificate offering backed exclusively by seniors housing.

Lead Manager and Bookrunner: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Co-Managers: Citigroup Global Markets Inc.; Drexel Hamilton, LLC; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC; and PNC Capital Markets LLC

The K-S07 Certificates include two senior principal and interest classes and one interest only class, and are not rated.

The K-S07 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes from the FREMF 2016-KS07 Mortgage Trust and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KS07 Mortgage Trust will also issue class B and R certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-S07 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.

Freddie Mac Multifamily

database of post-securitization data from Investor Reporting Packages

Freddie Mac Multifamily sources its seniors housing loans from a select group of with extensive experience in the seniors housing market. Freddie Mac purchases a variety of seniors housing loans including those backed by independent living properties, assisted living properties, memory care properties and senior properties with a limited amount of skilled nursing care.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any securities of Freddie Mac or any other issuer. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 18, 2016; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2015, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac's press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. A description of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, filed with the SEC and available on the Investor Relations page of the company's Web site at and the SEC's Web site at .

Freddie Mac was established by Congress in 1970 to provide liquidity, stability and affordability to the nation's residential mortgage markets. Freddie Mac supports communities across the nation by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Today Freddie Mac is making home possible for one in four home borrowers and is one of the largest sources of financing for multifamily housing. Additional information is available at , Twitter and Freddie Mac's blog .

PressRelease by

Freddie Mac

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/20/2016 - 17:43

Language: English

News-ID 501899

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Freddie Mac

Stadt: MCLEAN, VA





Number of hits: 21



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease