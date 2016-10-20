SugarCRM Named on the Constellation ShortList(TM) for Sales Force Automation

Recognized as a Leading Offering for Early Adopters Pursuing Digital Transformation

(firmenpresse) - CUPERTINO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- SugarCRM Inc. today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList for sales force automation. With 52 percent of the Fortune 500 turning over since 2000, success requires a rethink around the core mission and business model of an organization. The companies included on the Constellation ShortList provide the key functionality and requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.

Different from legacy CRM vendors, the Sugar platform helps sellers sell and customer service agents deliver an extraordinary customer experience. In the era of digital transformation, organizations can use Sugar to gather and organize information about the customer across all internal and external data sources. From there, the CRM becomes much more than a tool to accurately forecast sales pipelines. Instead, it is the backbone of a modern, customer-first strategy.

"It's an honor to be on Constellation Research's ShortList. But, when I look at all the vendors included, it's even more satisfying to know we are the only company that is solely focused on CRM, and one of the only companies that continues to truly push CRM," said Martin Schneider, head evangelist at SugarCRM. "Over the past year, SugarCRM has made a number of enhancements to the Sugar platform, announced new product offerings, and formed partnerships aimed at empowering organizations to go beyond simple 'SFA' and truly create standout sales engagement strategies and better overall customer experiences."

Constellation advises early adopters using disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined by Constellation Research through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

"Form must follow function in digital transformation. Once you craft the right digital business models, you'll need the right digital technologies for success," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "As organizations implement digital programs to disrupt an industry, employment of the right tools will determine whether or not the program is successful. Each Constellation ShortList guides companies to the right technologies for their transformation initiatives."

SugarCRM enables businesses to create extraordinary customer relationships with the most empowering, adaptable and affordable customer relationship management (CRM) solution on the market. Unlike traditional CRM solutions that focus primarily on management and reporting, Sugar empowers the individual, coordinating the actions of customer-facing employees and equipping them with the right information at the right time to transform the customer experience. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Goldman Sachs, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, NEA and Walden International. More than 2 million individuals in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. To learn more visit or follow (at)SugarCRM.

NOTE: SugarCRM and the SugarCRM logo are registered trademarks of SugarCRM Inc. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

Constellation Research is an award-winning, Silicon Valley-based strategic advisory and futurist research firm. Constellation's analysts serve as innovation advisors for leaders and Global 2000 organizations navigating the challenges of business-model disruption and transformation. Unlike legacy analyst firms, Constellation works closely with solution providers, partners, and its of innovative buy-side leaders, C-suite executives and board of directors to lead the way in disrupting technology and research coverage areas. The goal -- deliver to clients what they need to achieve valuable business results.

