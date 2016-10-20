Ingram Micro Launches Automated Cloud Services Platform Across Middle East

Platform enables resellers to purchase, provision, manage and invoice cloud solutions without building an in-depth infrastructure

(firmenpresse) - DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Aptec, an Ingram Micro Inc. company (NYSE: IM), today announced the launch of the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, a leading automated cloud services platform that is now available in the following countries across the Middle East region including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates.

The Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace is an ecosystem that brings together buyers and sellers to conduct business on a single platform. Rather than building out a comprehensive and multi-layered infrastructure, resellers can leverage the pre-built, flexible platform from Ingram Micro to purchase, provision, manage and invoice technology solutions for their end-user customers.

"In order to provide a fully automated cloud platform that enables resellers to offer a wide range of solutions to their customers, there can be significant barriers to entry due to high capital costs needed to develop, manage, and support an underlying infrastructure," said Dr. Ali Baghdadi, senior vice president and chief executive, Ingram Micro META. "To help remove these barriers, Ingram Micro Cloud has made substantial investments in the channel to develop an automated cloud services platform and provide resellers with greater capability to effectively sell cloud solutions."

With today's launch, the following cloud solutions have been added to the Cloud Marketplace including Microsoft Office 365 through the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program and a suite of migration services from SkyKick which allows service providers to move their customers' mail and related data to Office 365 in an easy way for increased sales velocity and reduced project risk. A number of additional cloud offerings including Dropbox for Business and BitTitan are expected to be added soon.

The Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider program empowers solution providers to fully own the end-customer relationship. This enables them to manage the end-to-end subscription lifecycle which helps ensure greater customer satisfaction, higher renewal margins and topline cloud revenue.

"With our cloud platform, customers have the ability to significantly expand their IT capabilities with minimal investment," said Rahul Bhavsar, director, Cloud Sales, META, Ingram Micro. "Rather than designing, managing, and maintaining a costly technology infrastructure, the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace enables solution providers to free up valuable resources so they can concentrate more on marketing, business development and customer satisfaction."

Ingram Micro currently operates 20 Cloud Marketplaces worldwide throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and now the Middle East.

Aptec will be showcasing demonstrations of the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace at its booth (Hall 4, Stand C4-1) at Gitex Technology Exhibition this week in Dubai.

To learn more about the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, please visit: .

At Ingram Micro Cloud, we view Cloud not just as a single technology, but as a foundational platform to run and drive a whole new way of doing business. We help resellers and partners transform their business so they get up and running with Cloud in minutes, with little to no investment, enabling them to deliver bundled services, up-sell and cross sell, and manage their infrastructure most efficiently. We offer security, business apps, cloud services, communication/collaboration and infrastructure solutions to help our clients monetize and manage the entire lifecycle of cloud services, infrastructure, and IoT subscriptions, so they can simplify digital transformation with confidence, speed and agility. To learn more, please visit .

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at .

