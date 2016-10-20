TECHNICOLOR: 2016 THIRD QUARTER REVENUES

Technicolor: 2016 THIRD Quarter Revenues



Strong Q3 2016 performance and full year 2016 objectives confirmed







Paris (France), 20 October 2016 - Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX:

TCLRY) announces today its revenues for the third quarter of 2016.





Frederic Rose, Chief Executive Officer of Technicolor, stated:



"Our third quarter revenues have been solid as we continued to perform well and

win major new awards across all our activities. We confirm our objectives for

2016 and remain strongly focused on operational execution."



Highlights



* Full-year 2016 objectives reiterated;

* Third quarter revenues up c.30% at constant currency reflecting solid

organic performance and further benefits from last year acquisitions:



* Operating businesses (Connected Home and Entertainment Services)

continue to drive the Group's growth

* Licensing revenues in line with Group's expectations

* Integration of the assets acquired in 2015 progressing well;

* Solid performance in Connected Home; second half revenues to be in line with

first half revenues as guided; strong focus on execution in a market

challenged by component shortages and international shipping disruptions;

* Continued robust pipeline in Production Services with a rise in projects

across all VFX market segments, leading to significant recruitment drives,

particularly in Canada and India;

* Launch of the Technicolor Experience Center set up specifically to develop

high-end content, platforms and technology for virtual reality (VR),

augmented reality (AR) and other immersive media applications; multi-user VR

technology presented at the IBC show in September;



* Focus on financial structure improvement leading to rating upgrade by

Moody's (upgraded to Ba3 from B1, positive outlook) at end of August 2016.







2016 objectives confirmed



Technicolor confirms its 2016 objectives of a free cash flow in excess of

?240 million, and an Adjusted EBITDA in the range of ?600 million to

?630 million.



Leverage ratio inferior to 1.4x at end December 2016 compared to a ratio of

1.74x at end December 2015.











Revenue breakdown by businesses







| Third Quarter Change YoY | Year-to- Change YoY

| | Date

| | | | | | | |

In ? million |2015| 2016|Current|Constant| 2015| 2016|Current|Constant

| | | rate| rate| | | rate| rate

---------------+----+-------------+-------+--------+-----+-----+-------+--------

Connected Home | 332| 606| +82.9%| +81.6%| 984|1,985|+101.8%| +103.1%

| | | | | | | |

Entertainment | 423| 486| +14.7%| +16.6%|1,075|1,349| +25.5%| +28.0%

Services | | | | | | | |

| | | | | | | |

o/w Production | 141| 185| +30.8%| +36.3%| 391| 554| +41.8%| +47.5%

Services | | | | | | | |

| | | | | | | |

DVD | 282| 300| +6.5%| +6.7%| 684| 795| +16.2%| +16.9%

Services | | | | | | | |

| | | | | | | |

Technology | 117| 43|(63.7)%| (63.7)%| 375| 219|(41.6)%| (41.0)%

---------------+----+-------------+-------+--------+-----+-----+-------+--------

Exited | 5| | ns| ns| 65| 2| ns| ns

activities[1] | |0 | | | | | |

---------------+----+-------------+-------+--------+-----+-----+-------+--------

Group revenues | 877| 1,135| +29.3%| +29.8%|2,499|3,555| +42.3%| +43.9%

| | | | | | | |

















Q3 2016 revenue highlights







Connected Home revenues amounted to ?606 million in the third quarter of 2016,

up 82% at constant currency year-on-year.



In North America, Technicolor recorded a solid performance in the quarter, in

particular with Comcast and Charter, and secured additional awards with key

accounts, for broadband products. The Group is not only participating in most of

the major running programs with its top US operators, but also working with them

on major new upcoming programs in video and broadband (Fiber and DOCSIS 3.1

gateways).



In Europe-Middle East and Africa, Technicolor performed very well, while making

good progress with key accounts in the Region, in particular for next generation

broadband products.



Revenues in Latin America were affected by the persistent economic situation in

Brazil, but benefitted from solid traction with customers in Mexico. The Group

has also secured new set-top boxes wins with ATT LATAM.



In Asia-Pacific, Technicolor recorded strong revenue growth driven by the

shipment of broadband products to Telstra and China Telecom, offsetting the

impact of lower shipments in certain countries, including India. Technicolor

secured additional awards during the quarter in the Region, including the first

DOCSIS 3.1 ever awarded in Asia-Pacific and a new OTT set-top-box in India.





Geographic and Product revenue breakdown



| Third Quarter | Year-to-Date

| | | | | |

In ? million |2015|2016|Change[2]|2015| 2016|Change(2)

---------------------------------------+----+----+---------+----+-----+---------

Total revenues Connected Home | 332| 606| +81.6%| 984|1,985| +103.1%

---------------------------------------+----+----+---------+----+-----+---------

By region North America | 104| 317| +203.3%| 306|1,041| +241.0%

| | | | | |

Europe, Middle-East and | 83| 128| +53.8%| 232| 444| +91.8%

Africa | | | | | |

| | | | | |

Latin America | 87| 94| +5.0%| 329| 322| +0.1%

| | | | | |

Asia-Pacific | 57| 67| +17.5%| 117| 177| +53.3%

---------------------------------------+----+----+---------+----+-----+---------

By product Video | 147| 317| +114.3%| 442|1,107| +146.1%

| | | | | |

Broadband | 185| 290| +55.7%| 541| 878| +68.0%

| | | | | |









Production Services revenues amounted to ?185 million in the third quarter of

2016, up by 36% at constant currency compared to the third quarter of 2015

driven by high double-digit growth in VFX for Advertising. Growth was also

supported by continued strong momentum in all Visual Effects and Animation

activities, which recorded outstanding sales performance during the quarter

while Postproduction remained broadly stable.



Technicolor continued to maintain a very solid pipeline in VFX for feature

films, with two new projects awarded to MPC during the quarter, Blade Runner

2049 and Justice League. VFX for episodic series continued to perform extremely

well during the quarter as Mr. X expanded its capacities. Animation and Games

activities continued to grow strongly, driven by a significant rise in the

number of Animation projects and deepened relationships with Game companies.

Overall, Technicolor continues to benefit from its multi brand strategy and

strengthened its positions across the different market segments. Technicolor

continued to demonstrate its leadership position in new immersive experiences,

with projects such as "The Ben-Hur 360º Experience" developed by Mr. X and "The

Modern Games" VR film for The New York Times developed by The Mill.







DVD Services revenues amounted to ?300 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Notwithstanding a c. 18% volume increase, revenues were only up 7% at constant

currency compared to the third quarter of 2015, due to the mix, reduced

packaging complexity and lower games related distribution activities. Revenue

growth primarily resulted from the new customer additions secured in the fourth

quarter of 2015, as year-on-year volume comparisons were challenged by a

particularly strong third quarter in 2015 for studio customer new release

activity, which included multiple mega hits such as Jurassic World, Furious 7,

Mad Max Fury Road, Inside Out, and Avengers 2 Age of Ultron. Key theatrical

titles produced in the third quarter of 2016 included Finding Dory (Disney), The

Legend of Tarzan (Warner), and X-Men: Apocalypse (Fox). Games replication

volumes were up slightly in the third quarter mostly reflecting the shift of

production timing for a major annually recurring Xbox One title into the fourth

quarter of 2016. Key games titles included FIFA 17 (Electronic Arts) and

BioShock: The Collection (Take-Two Interactive).







Volume data for DVD Services



| Third Quarter | Year-to-Date

| | | | | |

In million units | 2015| 2016| Change| 2015| 2016| Change

-------------------------------+-----+-----+--------+-----+-------+---------

Total combined volumes |341.0|401.9| +17.8%|840.8|1,011.8| +20.3%

-------------------------------+-----+-----+--------+-----+-------+---------

By format DVD |264.8|285.1| +7.7%|660.9| 709.8| +7.4%

| | | | | |

Blu-ray(TM) | 72.3| 86.0| +19.0%|172.3| 216.1| +25.5%

| | | | | |

CD | 4.0| 30.8| +674.1%| 7.7| 85.8|+1,013.1%

-------------------------------+-----+-----+--------+-----+-------+---------

By segment Theatrical/Broadcast|309.7|344.3| +11.1%|776.1| 871.4| +12.3%

| | | | | |

Games | 20.3| 21.1| +3.9%| 35.7| 39.4| +10.3%

| | | | | |

Software & Kiosk | 7.0| 5.7|(18.5) %| 21.3| 15.1| (29.2) %

| | | | | |

Music & Audio | 4.0| 30.8| +674.1%| 7.7| 85.8|+1,013.1%

| | | | | |











Technology revenues amounted to ?43 million in the third quarter of 2016, down

63.7% at constant currency compared to the third quarter of 2015. This decrease

was mainly due to the sharp decline in MPEGLA revenues, which decreased by ?60

million year-on-year. Negotiations on a number of licensing agreements continued

to progress. Trademark licensing revenues were lower due to the insolvency of a

RCA licensee.











