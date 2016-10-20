Advisory: Minerals Technologies Inc. Third Quarter 2016 Conference Call

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





NEW YORK, October 20, 2016-Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) will sponsor a

conference call on Friday, November 4, 2016 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss

its third quarter 2016 financial results.



The conference call is being webcast by Global Webcasting Group and can be

accessed at Minerals Technologies Inc.'s website at http://www.mineralstech.com.

To listen to the call, go to the MTI website and click on "Investor

Information," then click on "Presentations and Conference Calls."



New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based

growth company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of

specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related

systems and services. Minerals Technologies serves the paper, foundry, steel,

construction, environmental, energy, polymer and consumer products industries.

The company reported sales of $1.798 billion in 2015.



Contact:

Rick B. Honey

(212) 878-1831



Paul J. Donnelly

(212) 878-1840







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Minerals Technologies Inc via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.mineralstech.com/?id=806



PressRelease by

Minerals Technologies Inc

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/20/2016 - 19:22

Language: English

News-ID 501907

Character count: 1565

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Minerals Technologies Inc

Stadt: New York





Number of hits: 72



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease