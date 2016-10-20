Advisory: Minerals Technologies Inc. Third Quarter 2016 Conference Call

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
NEW YORK, October 20, 2016-Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) will sponsor a
conference call on Friday, November 4, 2016 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss
its third quarter 2016 financial results.
The conference call is being webcast by Global Webcasting Group and can be
accessed at Minerals Technologies Inc.'s website at http://www.mineralstech.com.
To listen to the call, go to the MTI website and click on "Investor
Information," then click on "Presentations and Conference Calls."
New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based
growth company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of
specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related
systems and services. Minerals Technologies serves the paper, foundry, steel,
construction, environmental, energy, polymer and consumer products industries.
The company reported sales of $1.798 billion in 2015.
Contact:
Rick B. Honey
(212) 878-1831
Paul J. Donnelly
(212) 878-1840
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Minerals Technologies Inc via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.mineralstech.com/?id=806
Date: 10/20/2016 - 19:22
Language: English
News-ID 501907
Character count: 1565
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Minerals Technologies Inc
Stadt: New York
Number of hits: 72
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.017
|Registriert Heute:
|20
|Registriert Gestern:
|27
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|170
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.