Media Advisory: Bombardier and Zetta Jet to Make Announcement at National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Convention and Exhibition

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Bombardier Business Aircraft and Zetta Jet invite media representatives to Orlando Executive Airport for an announcement regarding Zetta Jet and its fleet of Bombardier business jets. Executives from both organizations will be on hand to mark this special occasion. Following the event, guests are invited to view Bombardier's family of business aircraft on static display at NBAA.

Where: Orlando Executive Airport, 391 Herndon Ave., Orlando FL 32803

When: Sunday, October 30, 2016 at 3:00 pm

About Zetta Jet

The world's first truly personalized private airline, Zetta Jet promises to deliver the ultimate in bespoke luxury experiences to a discerning clientele with its unique experience that combines the dedicated Asian service philosophy with the flexibility and 'can-do' spirit of the U.S., adorned with the glamour of Europe's enduring chic on its Bombardier fleet with ultra-long range intercontinental capabilities across the Pacific Rim.

Headquartered in Singapore, Zetta Jet is a FAA certificated air carrier and the first only part 135 operator authorized to conduct Polar flights, enabling Zetta Jet to optimize routes without limitation. With strong operational capabilities and established offices both in Los Angeles and Singapore, Zetta Jet also leverages an established network of sales and support offices in New York, London, San Jose, Harbin and Singapore.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at or follow us on Twitter .

