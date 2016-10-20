Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call - 4th Quarter 2016 Results

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) (TSX: RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2016 fourth quarter results on Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at 17:30 (Eastern Time).
The conference call will be chaired by Mr. John Holliday, Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Manon Lacroix, Vice-President, Finance.
If you wish to participate, please dial 1-877-223-4471. A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-800-585-8367, access code 2941326#. This recording will be available until November 30, 2016.
Contacts:
Manon Lacroix
Vice-President, Finance
(514) 940-4350
More information:
http://www.rogerssugar.com
