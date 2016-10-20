Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call - 4th Quarter 2016 Results

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) (TSX: RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2016 fourth quarter results on Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at 17:30 (Eastern Time).

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. John Holliday, Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Manon Lacroix, Vice-President, Finance.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-877-223-4471. A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-800-585-8367, access code 2941326#. This recording will be available until November 30, 2016.

Contacts:

Manon Lacroix

Vice-President, Finance

(514) 940-4350





More information:

http://www.rogerssugar.com



PressRelease by

Rogers Sugar Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/20/2016 - 18:42

Language: English

News-ID 501911

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Rogers Sugar Inc.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, CANADA





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease