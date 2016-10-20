Fairfax Announces Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH)(TSX: FFH.U) will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 4, 2016 to discuss its 2016 third quarter results which will be announced after the close of markets on Thursday, November 3 and will be available at that time on its website . The call, consisting of a presentation by the company followed by a question period, may be accessed at (800) 857-9641 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (517) 308-9408 (International) with the passcode "Fairfax".
A replay of the call will be available from shortly after the termination of the call until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 18, 2016. The replay may be accessed at (866) 507-3617 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (203) 369-1891 (International).
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.
Contacts:
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
John Varnell
Vice President, Corporate Development
(416) 367-4941
More information:
http://www.fairfax.ca
