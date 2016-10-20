London Drugs offers flu shots by appointment or on a walk-in basis

Convenience and ease of access contributing to increasing demand for pharmacy-provided influenza vaccinations

(firmenpresse) - RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- The 2016-2017 seasonal influenza vaccine is available at all London Drugs , offering a quick and convenient way for Canadians to receive their annual flu shot. Patients can now at select locations or by calling the pharmacy. All locations also offer vaccinations on a walk-in basis when London Drugs Certified Injection Pharmacists are on staff.

Jason Chan-Remillard, Pharmacy Manager at London Drugs, says he is expecting to see an increase in the demand for pharmacy-provided influenza vaccinations again this year. Now more than ever, busy Canadian families are taking advantage of pharmacies as an accessible and convenient alternative to public flu clinics, where they may have experienced long lines and wait times in previous years.

"People want to protect themselves and their families against the flu but they want to come in and get it done at a time that suits them at a location close and convenient for them. Pharmacies have long hours, there are many locations and it's a very simple process to protect yourself, and others, against influenza," he says.

This year's seasonal flu vaccine is designed to protect against two influenza A strains and two influenza B strains and is recommended for all individuals aged 6 months and older. London Drugs can provide the flu shot vaccination to adults as well as children 9 years old and over in Alberta and Saskatchewan, to children 7 years old and over in Manitoba and to children 5 years old and over in British Columbia.

spreads easily from one person to another through coughing, sneezing or by touching objects contaminated with the flu virus and then touching the mouth, eyes or nose. Symptoms typically include the sudden onset of high fever, chills, sore throat, cough and myalgia, and influenza generally occurs each year in the late fall and winter months.

"Being is the key to prevention. By getting the vaccination early in the season, as well as taking some simple and healthy , you not only protect yourself, but you protect others because you are less likely to spread the flu," says Chan-Remillard.

To learn more about getting the flu shot at London Drugs or about booking an appointment, visit: .

ABOUT LONDON DRUGS

Founded in 1945, B.C.-based has 79 stores in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba including its online store . London Drugs offers consumers a range of products from digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 7,500 people with pharmacy and health care services being the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring company and continues to position itself for future growth and development. For more information, visit .

London Drugs pharmacists are available to speak to the media about flu immunizations, prevention and symptom treatment.

Contacts:



For more information or to arrange an interview,

please contact:

Angela Joyce, Media Relations

403-681-9286



(at)angelamjoyce



Cynnamon Schreinert

Media Relations

604-802-2733



(at)CynnamonS



Natalie Harper

Media Relations

780-909-2281



(at)natalieharperPR





More information:

http://www.londondrugs.com



PressRelease by

London Drugs Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/20/2016 - 18:50

Language: English

News-ID 501914

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: London Drugs Ltd.

Stadt: RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease