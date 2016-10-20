       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Media Advisory: Ministers Sajjan and Wilkinson to announce infrastructure funding at Langara College

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence-on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development-and the Honourable Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Minister of Advanced Education, will be at Langara College to announce infrastructure funding for the institution.

