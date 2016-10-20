Media Advisory: Ministers Sajjan and Wilkinson to announce infrastructure funding at Langara College

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence-on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development-and the Honourable Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Minister of Advanced Education, will be at Langara College to announce infrastructure funding for the institution.

Follow Minister Bains on social media.

Twitter:

Contacts:

Philip Proulx

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Innovation,

Science and Economic Development

343-291-2500



Media Relations

Innovation, Science and

Economic Development Canada

343-291-1777





Sarah Newton

Government Communications and Public Engagement

B.C. Ministry of Advanced Education

250-213-1703





Mark Dawson

Manager, Communications & Marketing

Langara College

604-323-5702





More information:

http://https://www.ic.gc.ca/



PressRelease by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/20/2016 - 19:00

Language: English

News-ID 501916

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease