Aberdeen Group Announces Major Enhancements to the Ci Technology Data Set

The new updates are part of an aggressive plan to develop even more precise predictive modeling and account-based intelligence for the technology marketplace

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Technology data and content provider Aberdeen Group announces major new updates to their Ci Technology Data Set. The data set is one of the largest repositories of account-based and contact intelligence on the tech industry, and includes information on over five million of the most technologically active company sites in the North America and Western Europe.

The data, along with Aberdeen's leading content for tech marketing, is also the primary intelligence behind the company's industry-leading platform.

These new updates are part of an evolutionary process to enhance the data set with even more precise intelligence, as well as make the data set more accessible. They include:

The addition of over 100 new account and technology scores that will improve insight into individual accounts, and also fuel more precision behind industry-leading technology models (including the ability to identify accounts in market planning to make specific technology purchases, predict budget, and confirm current technology ownership).

Additional segmentation of the data set to include the classification of leads across the purchase funnel, from marketing-qualified to sales-accepted.

The development of API access to the core data set for easier integration into client and partner source systems and the creation of new commercial models.

Expansion of modeled intelligence globally and vertically.

The updates are a step in Aberdeen's move towards providing customers the information and tools they need to fuel their lead generation efforts with more precise account data and related engaging content. It also creates a stronger data and content foundation for the Lead Essentials platform.

"The data enhancements available today, and that we plan to deliver, are all aimed at helping our customers get to answers faster and accelerate their sales and marketing success," said Charlie Allieri, Aberdeen Group Chief Data Officer. "With this recent round of development, we're already experiencing over 25 percent lift in the precision of our models predicting purchase intent, technology budgets and technology install across locations."

Current customers will begin to experience these enhancements through their normal update processes.

For new customers seeking this updated and unique data including tech budgets, install information, purchase likelihood and/or contact intelligence, the data set is now available immediately.

For more information, go to aberdeenservices.com or contact Aberdeen Group at .

Aberdeen Group is the leader in account data and content for the technology industry, helping companies get to success faster by supplying timely intelligence on the best accounts that are actively in-market, along with trending content that is guaranteed to accelerate engagement.





