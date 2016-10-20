CORRECTION - Snowflake Launches Data Warehouse War Only Customers Can Win

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- In the news release, "Snowflake Launches Data Warehouse War Only Customers Can Win," issued earlier today by Snowflake Computing, please be advised that in the first bullet point it should read "Snowflake's compressed storage price is now as low as $30/TB/month -- a 75 percent storage savings for customers" rather than "Snowflake's uncompressed storage price is now as low as $30/TB/month -- a 75 percent storage savings for customers" as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

SAN MATEO, CA -- Oct 20, 2016 -- , the data warehouse built for the cloud, today announces a 75 percent storage price reduction, a new self-service option for customers and a data center expansion into Europe. Meanwhile, the traditional data warehouse vendors continue to engage in tit-for-tat pricing games and failed attempts to improve their legacy, "cloudified" technology. Snowflake continues to beat the competition with the best product. Now, it's time to beat them with the best price.

Snowflake, the only data warehouse built for the cloud, continues to innovate at a pace that competitors with almost limitless resources can only dream about. Today, Snowflake announces the latest initiatives of its customer-centric strategy to advance its cloud-built data warehouse as the optimal and only place organizations need to store and analyze all of their data:

Snowflake drops its cloud storage pricing to the baseline price of Amazon S3 -- Snowflake's cloud storage provider. This makes Snowflake the most affordable data warehouse in the world. Although price wars between big vendors have yielded significant reductions over the past six years, no vendor has lowered the storage price for a data warehouse to match the cost of cloud object storage. Snowflake's compressed storage price is now as low as $30/TB/month -- a 75 percent storage savings for customers. to storing, accessing and analyzing all of their data in one location.

Snowflake On Demand, a complete self-service offering, launches in November. Customers can onboard quickly and easily with a virtual swipe of a credit card for access to Snowflake's fully automated, cloud-built data warehouse. Snowflake On Demand enables any organization of any size to effortlessly enable Snowflake. Once up and running, customers can independently scale up and down their compute and storage, paying only for what they use. to storing and analyzing all their data.

Snowflake's rapid growth now includes a new cloud deployment of Snowflake in the EU (Frankfurt) region. Demand for Snowflake's cloud-built data warehouse has surged to include multinational customers with EU operations and EU-headquartered companies. Customers with operations in the EU now get to store their data locally and enjoy fast, low latency access. Organizations that want the highest level of control over their data, and the fastest response from their solutions, now have the option to store their data in the EU.

All of these new offerings will be available in November.

"Snowflake emerged after decades of disappointment from legacy and 'cloudified' data warehouse vendors," Snowflake CEO Bob Muglia said. "By cloudifying their systems and squabbling for years over price, they lost sight of their priorities -- the customer. Snowflake delivers the price, access and geographic coverage customers need to easily and affordably extract actionable insight from all of their data by all of their users."

Snowflake's three new milestones build on the following innovations that that organizations still experience with other data warehouse vendors. Only Snowflake has achieved all five of these defining qualities of a data warehouse built for the cloud:

Snowflake supports the tools millions of business users already know how to use today.

Snowflake reduces complexity with built-in performance so there's no infrastructure to tweak, no knobs to turn and no tuning required.

Customers can analyze multiple petabytes of structured and semi-structured data (JSON, XML, AVRO) to quickly extract critical insight.

An architecturally unlimited amount of concurrent users and applications can gain access without eroding performance thanks to Snowflake's multi-cluster warehouse technology.

Snowflake's cloud-built solution scales storage separate from compute, up and down, transparently and automatically.

Snowflake is the only data warehouse built for the cloud. Snowflake delivers the performance, concurrency and simplicity needed to store and analyze all of an organization's data in one location. Snowflake's technology combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Snowflake: Your data, no limits. Find out more at .

