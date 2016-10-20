       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Allied Properties REIT Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third-Quarter Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Allied Properties REIT (TSX: AP.UN) will hold a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, November 2, 2016, to discuss financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. The financial results will be released on Tuesday, November 1, 2016, after the markets close.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1(800) 499-4035 or (416) 204-9269. The webcast will be accessible at and and will be archived for 90 days.

Allied Properties REIT is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban office environments that enrich experience and enhance profitability for business tenants operating in Canada's major cities. Its objectives are to provide stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders and to maximize unitholder value through effective management and accretive portfolio growth.

Contacts:
Michael R. Emory
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002


Cecilia C. Williams
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002



http://www.alliedreit.com/



