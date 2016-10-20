       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ National


Federal Public Servants Honoured for Excellence

ID: 501921
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Today, recipients of the 2016 Public Service Award of Excellence were recognized for their talent and dedication to achieving results for Canada and Canadians at a ceremony held in Ottawa, Ontario.

The Governor General of Canada, His Excellency the Honourable David Johnston, was joined by Michael Wernick, Clerk of the Privy Council, Secretary to the Cabinet and Head of the Public Service, to present the awards and congratulate the recipients for their work in delivering quality programs and services for Canadians.

During the ceremony, 33 awards were presented in 13 categories to 238 recipients.

Quick Facts

Quotes

"The winners being recognized today have made a concrete difference in the lives of Canadians. They personify the commitment and the courage to lead, innovate, create and implement the very best in the service of their fellow citizens."

- Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board

"Across the public service, at all levels, these winners have been chosen for their exemplary contributions. I am proud to join the Governor General of Canada to present these awards, knowing that Canada is better off as a result of their stellar work."

- Michael Wernick, Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to the Cabinet

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: .

Contacts:
Media Relations
Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
613-369-9400


TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired)
613-369-9371



More information:
http://www.tbs-sct.gc.ca/



Keywords (optional):

treasury-board-of-canada-secretariat,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/20/2016 - 19:16
Language: English
News-ID 501921
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 37

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in National




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.017
Registriert Heute: 20
Registriert Gestern: 27
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 165


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z