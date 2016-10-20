Federal Public Servants Honoured for Excellence

OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Today, recipients of the 2016 Public Service Award of Excellence were recognized for their talent and dedication to achieving results for Canada and Canadians at a ceremony held in Ottawa, Ontario.

The Governor General of Canada, His Excellency the Honourable David Johnston, was joined by Michael Wernick, Clerk of the Privy Council, Secretary to the Cabinet and Head of the Public Service, to present the awards and congratulate the recipients for their work in delivering quality programs and services for Canadians.

During the ceremony, 33 awards were presented in 13 categories to 238 recipients.

Quick Facts

Quotes

"The winners being recognized today have made a concrete difference in the lives of Canadians. They personify the commitment and the courage to lead, innovate, create and implement the very best in the service of their fellow citizens."

- Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board

"Across the public service, at all levels, these winners have been chosen for their exemplary contributions. I am proud to join the Governor General of Canada to present these awards, knowing that Canada is better off as a result of their stellar work."

- Michael Wernick, Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to the Cabinet

