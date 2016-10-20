       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government of Canada announces judicial appointments and reforms the appointments process to increase openness and transparency

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Justice Canada

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, today announced 24 judicial appointments - as well as new measures to strengthen the role of Judicial Advisory Committees in the judicial appointment process. These measures will increase the openness, transparency, accountability, and diversity of Canada's judiciary.

While the Judicial Advisory Committees (JACs) will remain at the heart of the appointment process, changes will be made - effective immediately - to reform the process. These changes include:

Moving forward, all judicial appointments made by the Government of Canada, excluding Supreme Court of Canada appointments, will be completed under the reformed appointments process.

With today's announcement, Canada continues to demonstrate its commitment to a robust, highly-qualified, diverse, and independent judiciary.

Quote

"We have moved to fill urgent judicial vacancies by drawing on existing lists of recommended candidates. The government is confident in the outstanding quality of these appointees and their dedication to delivering just outcomes for Canadians."

"We know that the quality of Canada's judiciary is second to none. The measures we are introducing today will make the judicial appointments process more open, transparent and accountable for future appointments, resulting in a judiciary that is more reflective of Canada's diversity."

The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada.

Contacts:


Valerie Gervais
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Justice
613-992-4621

Media Relations Office
Department of Justice Canada
613-957-4207



