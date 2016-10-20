ePACT Network Adopted by Squamish Nation and District of Squamish for Emergency Partnership Program

ePACT is honored to announce the Squamish Nation and District of Squamish adoption of the ePACT Network as part of a collaborative, cross-community resiliency initiative. The Squamish Nation and District will use ePACT to coordinate emergency processes across organizations, and connect and communicate with residents in case of a crisis.

Having experienced localized crises in past, the District and Squamish Nation recognized the need for enhanced community resilience. With a strong commitment to public safety and resident engagement, the District and Squamish Nation worked together to develop coordinated emergency preparedness and response processes, and officially announced use of ePACT as part of their emergency management partnership on October 15, 2016.

"We are so excited to see the innovative, collaborative approach the Squamish Nation and District have taken to community preparedness," Christine Sommers, CEO of ePACT states. "We are thrilled ePACT can support this unique program supporting greater resilience for residents, and we look forward to supporting other municipalities interested in replicating this approach for their own communities."

ePACT has a unique ability to connect organizations, families and communities overall through one network. The Squamish Nation and District will be able to coordinate response initiatives across multiple organizations and working groups, while also sending email, text and voice messages in the event of a crisis, such as an evacuation, extreme weather warning, amber alert or road closure notifications.

There is no other network available in Canada that lets families create an emergency record to securely store contact details and special requirements (medical issues, support needs), then build support networks of friends and relatives. Families can also connect and share their record with any organization that needs emergency information to support them in a crisis, including the Squamish Nation and District, as well as schools, camps, sports teams, employers and other community organizations.

ePACT has been repeatedly recognized as an innovator in technology and business industries, and was awarded almost $1 Million from the Western Innovation (WINN) Initiative within Canada's Western Economic Diversification department.

"I am proud to see such a great example of innovative Canadian technology helping to build greater resilience and support for communities," said the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada. "This is why we created WINN -- to help companies like ePACT seize opportunities for innovation and make a real difference to Canadians."

The District of Squamish will use ePACT within their Emergency Program, connecting and communicating with approximately 14,000 adult residents across the municipality, while collaborating with the Squamish Nation and other organizations on preparedness and response plans. The Squamish Nation will use ePACT to coordinate across their offices and other organizations, and to connect and communicate with their 4200 community members from North Vancouver through to Squamish.

About ePACT Network Ltd.

ePACT is changing the way the world prepares for life's emergencies by connecting and protecting families, organizations and entire communities through any crisis. Founded in 2012 by Christine Sommers and Kirsten Koppang Telford, ePACT Network Ltd. is based in North Vancouver, B.C., but now has users in every Province and Territory in Canada, and every State in the U.S. ePACT has an award winning team who is committed to helping North American communities better manage any emergency, large or small.

Elora Chow

Communications Manager

ePACT Network Ltd.

604-210-5087





