RMG to Announce Third Quarter 2016 Results and Hold Conference Call on November 3, 2016

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- RMG Networks Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMGN), or , a leading provider of technology-driven visual communications, announced today that it will report its third quarter 2016 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3, 2016.

Management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 9 a.m. ET. To access the call, please dial 1-877-890-5060 (toll free) or 1-678-967-4604 and reference conference 2947816. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet with an accompanying slide presentation, which can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of RMG's web site at All participants should call or access the website approximately 10 minutes before the conference begins. The webcast and slide presentation will be available for replay for at least 90 days.

A telephonic replay of this conference call will also be available by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (toll free) or 1-800-585-8367 or 1-404-537-3406 and entering passcode: 2947816 from 12 p.m. ET on November 3, 2016 until 11:00 p.m. ET on November 10, 2016.

RMG (NASDAQ: RMGN) goes beyond traditional communications to help businesses increase productivity, efficiency, and engagement through digital signage messaging. By combining best-in-class software, hardware, business applications, and services, RMG offers a single point of accountability for integrated data visualization and real-time performance management. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, visit .

