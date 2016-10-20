       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Renewal of the Mandate of Marie Chapman, Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21

ID: 501940
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Department of Canadian Heritage

The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced the renewal of the mandate of Marie Chapman as Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 until 2021. This is the first appointment within a Canadian Heritage Portfolio organization since the government's announcement in February of a new approach to appointments by the Governor in Council. This approach supports an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process-one that will result in the recommendation of high-quality candidates who achieve gender parity and truly reflect Canada's diversity. Ms. Chapman received her first mandate as Chief Executive Officer of the organization after its official opening in 2011.

Ms. Chapman guided the re-opening of the Museum in 2015 after renovations that doubled its area. This major project was made possible by an investment of $30 million. She also led diverse funding campaigns while maintaining excellent relationships with the Museum's stakeholders. Under her leadership, the Museum launched its first travelling exhibition, Canada: Day 1, in which new arrivals in Canada tell the story of their experience on Canadian soil.

Quotes

"I am very pleased to announce the renewal of Marie Chapman's mandate as Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21. Thanks to Ms. Chapman's dedication and leadership, the Museum has had a great deal of success. Visitors have benefited from wonderful exhibitions and enjoyed unforgettable experiences."

-The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow us on , , , and .

Contacts:


Pierre-Olivier Herbert
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
819-997-7788

Media Relations
Canadian Heritage
819-994-9101
1-866-569-6155



More information:
http://www.pch.gc.ca



Keywords (optional):

department-of-canadian-heritage,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/20/2016 - 20:16
Language: English
News-ID 501940
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage
Stadt: GATINEAU, QUEBEC


Number of hits: 77

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.022
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 25
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 167


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z