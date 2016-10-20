(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Department of Canadian Heritage
The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced the renewal of the mandate of Marie Chapman as Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 until 2021. This is the first appointment within a Canadian Heritage Portfolio organization since the government's announcement in February of a new approach to appointments by the Governor in Council. This approach supports an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process-one that will result in the recommendation of high-quality candidates who achieve gender parity and truly reflect Canada's diversity. Ms. Chapman received her first mandate as Chief Executive Officer of the organization after its official opening in 2011.
Ms. Chapman guided the re-opening of the Museum in 2015 after renovations that doubled its area. This major project was made possible by an investment of $30 million. She also led diverse funding campaigns while maintaining excellent relationships with the Museum's stakeholders. Under her leadership, the Museum launched its first travelling exhibition, Canada: Day 1, in which new arrivals in Canada tell the story of their experience on Canadian soil.
Quotes
"I am very pleased to announce the renewal of Marie Chapman's mandate as Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21. Thanks to Ms. Chapman's dedication and leadership, the Museum has had a great deal of success. Visitors have benefited from wonderful exhibitions and enjoyed unforgettable experiences."
-The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage
Quick Facts
Associated Links
Stay Connected
Follow us on , , , and .
Contacts:
Pierre-Olivier Herbert
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
819-997-7788
Media Relations
Canadian Heritage
819-994-9101
1-866-569-6155
More information:
http://www.pch.gc.ca
Date: 10/20/2016 - 20:16
Language: English
News-ID 501940
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage
Stadt: GATINEAU, QUEBEC
Number of hits: 77
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.022
|Registriert Heute:
|0
|Registriert Gestern:
|25
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|167
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.