Renewal of the Mandate of Marie Chapman, Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21

(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Department of Canadian Heritage

The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced the renewal of the mandate of Marie Chapman as Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 until 2021. This is the first appointment within a Canadian Heritage Portfolio organization since the government's announcement in February of a new approach to appointments by the Governor in Council. This approach supports an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process-one that will result in the recommendation of high-quality candidates who achieve gender parity and truly reflect Canada's diversity. Ms. Chapman received her first mandate as Chief Executive Officer of the organization after its official opening in 2011.

Ms. Chapman guided the re-opening of the Museum in 2015 after renovations that doubled its area. This major project was made possible by an investment of $30 million. She also led diverse funding campaigns while maintaining excellent relationships with the Museum's stakeholders. Under her leadership, the Museum launched its first travelling exhibition, Canada: Day 1, in which new arrivals in Canada tell the story of their experience on Canadian soil.

Quotes

"I am very pleased to announce the renewal of Marie Chapman's mandate as Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21. Thanks to Ms. Chapman's dedication and leadership, the Museum has had a great deal of success. Visitors have benefited from wonderful exhibitions and enjoyed unforgettable experiences."

-The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow us on , , , and .

Contacts:



Pierre-Olivier Herbert

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

819-997-7788



Media Relations

Canadian Heritage

819-994-9101

1-866-569-6155





More information:

http://www.pch.gc.ca



PressRelease by

Department of Canadian Heritage

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/20/2016 - 20:16

Language: English

News-ID 501940

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage

Stadt: GATINEAU, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 77



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease