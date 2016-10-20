2016-1010 - Fundamental Change - Weststar Resources Corp./Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd.

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Pursuant to a Fundamental Change Review, Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Weststar Resources Corp. has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at .

The symbol WER will be delisted at the close on October 20, 2016. Liberty Leaf will begin trading on October 21, 2016.

More information:

http://www.thecse.com



