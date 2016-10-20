Onex to Announce Third-Quarter Results on November 11, 2016

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

Onex Corporation (TSX: OCX) will release its results for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 on November 11, 2016. A live broadcast of Onex' conference call to discuss the results will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET on November 11, 2016.

A link to the webcast and the 90-day on-line replay will be available under the shareholder section of Onex' website at .

About Onex

Onex is one of the oldest and most successful private equity firms. Through its Onex Partners and ONCAP private equity funds, Onex acquires and builds high-quality businesses in partnership with talented management teams. At Onex Credit, Onex manages and invests in leveraged loans, collateralized loan obligations and other credit securities. The Company has approximately $23 billion of assets under management, including $6 billion of Onex proprietary capital, in private equity and credit securities. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex invests alongside its fund investors and is the largest limited partner in each of its private equity funds.

Onex' businesses have assets of $36 billion, generate annual revenues of $23 billion and employ approximately 145,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol OCX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at . The Company's security filings can also be accessed at .

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onex is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:



Onex Corporation

Emilie Blouin

Director, Investor Relations

416.362.7711





More information:

http://www.onex.com/



PressRelease by

Onex Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/20/2016 - 20:30

Language: English

News-ID 501943

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Onex Corporation

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 63



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease