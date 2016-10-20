Corvus Gold Reports Results of 2016 AGM

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Corvus Gold Inc. ("Corvus" or the "Company") (TSX: KOR)(OTCQX: CORVF) announces that, at the 2016 AGM held October 20th in Vancouver, British Columbia, all resolutions put forward were approved by the shareholders. The following individuals were re-elected, by ballot, as directors of the Company: Steven Aaker, Anton Drescher, Catherine Gignac, Edward Yarrow, Rowland Perkins and the Company's CEO & President, Jeffrey Pontius.

The detailed voting by ballot in respect of the election of directors was as follows:

The detailed "Report of Voting Results" on all resolutions for the Company's 2016 AGM is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, on the Company's website, in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission available under the Company's profile on EDGAR or upon request by contacting the Company's Corporate Secretary at (604) 638-3246.

About Corvus Gold Inc.

Corvus Gold Inc. is a North American gold exploration and development company, focused on its near-term gold-silver mining project at North Bullfrog, Nevada. In addition the Company controls a number of royalties on other North American exploration properties representing a spectrum of gold, silver and copper projects. Corvus is committed to building shareholder value through new discoveries and the expansion of those discoveries to maximize share price leverage in a recovering gold and silver market.

On behalf of Corvus Gold Inc.

Jeffrey A. Pontius, Chief Executive Officer & President

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed use of the proceeds of the private placement by the Company are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management Discussion and Analysis filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and other information released by the Company and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

This news release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

Corvus Gold Inc.

Ryan Ko

Investor Relations

1-844-638-3246 (toll free) or (604) 638-3246

(604) 408-7499 (FAX)





http://www.corvusgold.com



