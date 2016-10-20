Aston Hill Files Meeting Materials for Upcoming Special Meetings of Shareholders and Debentureholders

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Aston Hill Financial Inc. ("Aston Hill" or the "Company") (TSX: AHF) is pleased to announce that it has filed and is mailing its joint management information circular and related voting materials (the "Meeting Materials") to the holders ("Shareholders") of common shares of Aston Hill ("Shares") and holders ("Debentureholders") of 6.50% extendible convertible unsecured subordinated debentures of Aston Hill due January 31, 2019 ("Debentures") in connection with the previously announced transaction to combine the Company with Front Street Capital 2004 (the "Transaction").

A special meeting of Shareholders will be held in Toronto, Ontario at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Tuesday, November 15, 2016. At the special meeting of Shareholders, Shareholders will be asked to approve resolutions relating to the Transaction as well as to change the Company's name. The board of directors of the Company unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote FOR the resolutions relating to the Transaction and the change to the Company's name.

A special meeting of Debentureholders will be held in Toronto, Ontario at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Tuesday, November 15, 2016. At the special meeting of Debentureholders, Debentureholders will be asked to approve a resolution relating to amendments to the terms of Debentures (the "Debenture Amendments"). The board of directors of the Company unanimously recommends that Debentureholders vote FOR the Debenture Amendments.

The Meeting Materials are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at .

Aston Hill Financial Inc. is a diversified asset management company with a suite of retail mutual funds, closed end funds, hedge funds and segregated institutional funds.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Aston Hill does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

