Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Dividends

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- (TSX: ERM) ("Eclipse") announces monthly dividends in the amount of $0.05417 per Class A Share for record dates from October to December 2016.

Shareholders are reminded that Eclipse offers a distribution reinvestment plan ("DRIP") which provides shareholders with the ability to automatically reinvest their dividends, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth of their investment. Shareholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Brompton FundsBrompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX listed closed-end funds, mutual funds, hedge funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email or visit our website at .

About MCAP Financial CorporationOne of Canada's largest mortgage financing companies, MCAP Financial Corporation originates and services all mortgages for Eclipse. MCAP has more than 20 years of experience underwriting and servicing Canadian Single Family Residential Mortgages, with over $50 billion in mortgage assets managed for banks, lifecos, credit unions and institutional investors.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about Eclipse. You can find more detailed information about Eclipse in the public filings available at . Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to Eclipse, to the future outlook of Eclipse and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of Eclipse. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Contacts:



Investor Relations

416-642-6000 or Toll-Free at 1-866-642-6001





More information:

http://www.bromptongroup.com/



PressRelease by

Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/20/2016 - 20:50

Language: English

News-ID 501949

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corporation

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease