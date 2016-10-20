2016 Kinetic Process Innovation Award Winners Announced

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- The Annual Kinetic Process Innovation Awards Program, celebrating its 20th year, recognizes five companies in 2016 whose solutions have made a significant contribution to supporting business growth and achievement in such industry sectors as healthcare, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, chemical and medical devices.

Sponsored by , the panel of judges has selected one company to receive the Vision Award. This coveted honor is presented to one company that demonstrates an exceptional ability to resolve a critical business challenge. Due to the importance of the healthcare sector and with recent reforms top of mind, the judges unanimously agreed that the Vision Award should go to for its advanced approach in helping healthcare organizations achieve compliance. MedSafe's healthcare compliance experts in OSHA, HIPAA, ICD-10, coding, and operations, demonstrates excellence in their approach to eliminating the numerous challenges healthcare organizations are facing today in dealing with complex business operations and compliance requirements.

The 2016 Kinetic Process Innovation Award winners are:

, New York, NY - for its work with VP Bank in a company-wide renewal of all client lifecycle processes

, San Carlos, CA - for its complete security architecture to safeguard Acea, one of the largest public utility companies

- Arlington, VA and Carrick, Ireland - for exceptional enterprise portfolio, and project management (EPPM) solutions utilized at Servier

, Chicago, IL - for its platform to enable districts/schools to build their own data systems

, Burlington, MA - for its use of Dragon to help students achieve academic success at Arizona State University

- New York, NY - for its community-based intervention program delivered at Mt. Sinai to improve health and wellness.

- Woburn, MA - for its advanced HMI/SCADA software solution implemented at Home Hardware

- Fort Wayne, IN - for its unique shoulder-to-shoulder engineering seal design to support new surgical instruments at Pro-Dex

- Houston, TX - for its superior plug & play data analytics used at Borealis

, New York, NY - for it customer communications management solution and work with Mahoney Environmental

"This year's applications were cutting edge ranging from innovative ways to manage population health to technological advances using visual pattern recognition to enable a kind of 'Google of the Process Industry.' This is reflective of the continuing focus on best practices to streamline business and regulatory processes in the delivery of innovative new products and services," said Drew Barrows, deputy editor of High Tech Views.

The awards program, founded by Kinetic Information LLC in 1996, is sponsored by High Tech Views to recognize innovation in the application of information technology. Awards focus on the business benefits user organizations derive from their technology systems. Winners are selected by a panel of experts consisting of independent professionals who are recognized authorities in their fields. The judging process is free of any vendor or other bias so the emphasis remains on the business benefits provided by each winning implementation.

Comments on this PressRelease