       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Oil & Gas


Suncor Energy to release third quarter 2016 financial results

ID: 501961
recent pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Suncor will release its third quarter financial results on Oct. 26, 2016 before 8:00 p.m. MT (10:00 p.m. ET).

A webcast to review the third quarter will be held on Oct. 27 at 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET). Representing management will be Steve Williams, president and chief executive officer and Alister Cowan, executive vice president and chief financial officer. A question and answer period will follow brief remarks from management. Steve Douglas, vice president, Investor Relations will host the call.

To participate in the webcast, go to . An archive will be available on .

Telephone lines are limited and open to members of the investment community and media who would like to ask questions during the Q&A session:

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, conventional and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index and the Corporate Knights' Global 100. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

- 30 -

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at , follow us on Twitter , or come and .

Investor inquiries:800-558-9071

Media inquiries:403-296-4000

Contacts:
Investor inquiries:
800-558-9071


Media inquiries:
403-296-4000



More information:
http://www.suncor.com



Keywords (optional):

suncor-energy-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/20/2016 - 22:00
Language: English
News-ID 501961
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Suncor Energy Inc.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 6

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Oil & Gas




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.022
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 25
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 168


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z