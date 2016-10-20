Suncor Energy to release third quarter 2016 financial results

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Suncor will release its third quarter financial results on Oct. 26, 2016 before 8:00 p.m. MT (10:00 p.m. ET).

A webcast to review the third quarter will be held on Oct. 27 at 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET). Representing management will be Steve Williams, president and chief executive officer and Alister Cowan, executive vice president and chief financial officer. A question and answer period will follow brief remarks from management. Steve Douglas, vice president, Investor Relations will host the call.

To participate in the webcast, go to . An archive will be available on .

Telephone lines are limited and open to members of the investment community and media who would like to ask questions during the Q&A session:

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, conventional and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index and the Corporate Knights' Global 100. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

- 30 -

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at , follow us on Twitter , or come and .

Investor inquiries:800-558-9071

Media inquiries:403-296-4000

Contacts:

Investor inquiries:

800-558-9071





Media inquiries:

403-296-4000





More information:

http://www.suncor.com



PressRelease by

Suncor Energy Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/20/2016 - 22:00

Language: English

News-ID 501961

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Suncor Energy Inc.

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 6



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease