PagerDuty Commits to Social Impact with "Good Start" Campaign

The philanthropy program offers new customers a valuable incentive while donating 5% of the proceeds between Toys for Tots and Meals on Wheels America

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- PagerDuty, the leader in modern , today announced the PagerDuty "Good Start" philanthropy program, committing to donate 5% of the total program's proceeds between and this holiday season. The PagerDuty pledge creates social impact to support less fortunate seniors and children, and the program will also offer incentives to qualifying new customers from October 20, 2016 to December 23, 2016 in order to raise even more funds for these charities.

(at)PagerDuty offers incentive to new customers to drive holiday giving program w/ (at)_MealsOnWheels & (at)ToysForTots_USA:

"While we double down on technology innovation to help our user communities and business customers, we remain committed to broader social impact," said Jennifer Tejada, Chief Executive Officer, PagerDuty. "The PagerDuty 'Good Start' philanthropic pledge helps us extend our solutions to new customers to solve their biggest business challenges while giving people in need support this holiday season. From enterprises to not-for-profit, PagerDuty is committed to helping organizations deliver on their mission."

The PagerDuty "Good Start" program provides qualifying new customers with significant incentives to drive donations toward Meals on Wheels America, a nonprofit supporting seniors living healthier and more nourished lives in their own homes, and Toys for Tots, which delivers a message of hope to the less fortunate through a new toy at Christmas. Qualifying new customers can participate by signing up for the following annual product editions between October 20, 2016 and December 23, 2016:

PagerDuty Basic Edition

Customers who purchase 1-10 user licenses will receive 25% off per user

Customers who purchase 11-30 user licenses will receive 35% off per user

PagerDuty Standard Edition

Customers who purchase 1-10 user licenses will receive 30% off per user

Customers who purchase 11-30 user licenses will receive 40% off per user

PagerDuty commits to donating 5% of the qualifying proceeds from the program to be shared between Toys for Tots and Meals on Wheels America.

Purchases are subject to PagerDuty's standard terms and conditions, as well as the additional qualifying conditions for the program. For additional details about the program visit the website.

"We are grateful to have PagerDuty as a charitable partner in addressing senior hunger and isolation this holiday season," said Ellie Hollander, President and Chief Executive Officer of Meals on Wheels America. "PagerDuty's generous contributions will allow our network of more than 5,000 community-based senior nutrition programs across the country to deliver more nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks to seniors in need."

"Finding a present under the tree on Christmas morning is an experience every child deserves," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "PagerDuty's community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 68 years through our Toys for Tots Program. We're so pleased to have the folks from PagerDuty helping us fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten."

Meals on Wheels America is the oldest and largest national organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network exists in virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels America provider near you, visit .

Toys for Tots, a 69-year-old national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to disadvantaged children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year the Marine Corps fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 6.8 million less fortunate children in 782 communities nationwide. Since 1947 over 237 million children have been assisted. For more information, visit .

PagerDuty is an agile incident management platform that integrates with IT Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. From enriching and aggregating events to correlating them into actionable alerts, PagerDuty streamlines the incident management lifecycle by reducing noise and resolution times. With hundreds of native integrations with operations tools, automated scheduling, advance reporting and guaranteed reliability, PagerDuty is trusted by over 8,000 organizations globally to increase business and employee efficiency. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz, Bessemer Venture Partners, Baseline Ventures, and Ignition Partners. Try PagerDuty for free at .

