Ingram Micro's Gina Mastantuono Honored by the National Diversity Council As One of the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Ingram Micro Inc. (NYSE: IM) today announced the National Diversity Council has honored Executive Vice President of Finance Gina Mastantuono as one of the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology.

At a gala event held Oct. 13 in Santa Clara, Calif., the organization recognized Mastantuono and the other honorees for breaking barriers in the technology field and setting high standards for themselves and others.

"Sharing this award with such a strong and established group of today's technology leaders is a tremendous honor," said Mastantuono. "It's important to recognize the power of diversity within an organization, and our industry is full of smart, talented women who are raising the bar and making a lasting difference at their companies and within the industry."

As a member of Ingram Micro's global leadership team, Mastantuono leads global finance operations, treasury and risk management, financial planning and analysis, accounting, and reporting. She also is actively involved in the company's work with investors and analysts, and she oversees all of Ingram Micro's country chief financial officers. She has successfully spearheaded the company's finance transformation activities, including upgrading global financial systems, centralizing finance activities, and improving analytical capabilities, driving substantial efficiencies and cost savings throughout the organization. Mastantuono also has dedicated herself to mentoring and developing women as leaders at the company, as well as championing diversity in the workforce.

"I tell young associates that I haven't waited for opportunities; I've embraced challenges and trusted in myself to succeed," said Mastantuono. "I stress that it's important to take risks, even when the reward is unclear or indefinite. It takes courage, but we all need to have the confidence to step up and push ourselves to operate outside of our comfort zone and achieve our career objectives."

Mastantuono has been an integral part of creating and running Ingram Micro's global women's leadership forum, highlighting the company's commitment to developing and empowering women. These efforts, along with the tremendous career accomplishments Mastantuono has achieved as a rising leader in the industry, led to her recognition as one of the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology.

"Women in the technology industry face many unique challenges that are often beyond their control," said Dennis Kennedy, founder and chairman of the National Diversity Council. "My purpose for hosting this type of event is to inspire young women to face obstacles with confidence and believe that their dreams of being a leader in the technology industry are attainable."

Mastantuono joined Ingram Micro in 2013, having previously served as the international chief financial officer and chief accounting officer at Revlon, Inc. She also has held various finance leadership positions with such companies as InterActiveCorp.; Triarc Companies, Inc.; and Ernst & Young, LLP. She is a certified public accountant and she earned a bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Albany.

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead.

