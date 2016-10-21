Airwheel M3 - New Four wheel smart electric hoverboard for Modern Citizens

Cars have become more popular in human beings life. In the intelligent age, Airwheel has launched M3 wireless remote control skateboard, also a four-wheel vehicle for modern citizens.

(firmenpresse) - If comparing human body to an energy domain, individual can be fire-new self and be more confident and red-blooded through stimulating the internal potential. Such a life is just full of positive energy. How can we have a life with positive energy? Cars have become more popular in human beings life. In the intelligent age, Airwheel has launched M3 electric skateboard, also a four-wheel vehicle for modern citizens keep them full of positive energy. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/781419668200230912



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Different from the traditional four-wheel skateboard, Airwheel M3 is controlled by the 2.4G handheld wireless remote control. The effective distance of M3s remote control is 10 meters. Users can easily control the speed and directions of skateboards with the remote controls. Moreover, Airwheel M3 electric drift hoverboard still uses magnetic levitation motors, which bring more powerful output power with the speed of 20 miles per hour and more than 15°climbing degree. As a result, Airwheel M3 can be used for not only sports, but also transport tools. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/780318591295983616



Other than that, its customized high-end tyres make users trips on Airwheel M3 safer and smoother. Apart from the feature of skid proof and strong road-holding performance, the thread of tires is designed to be wider. And all the wheels of M3 self-balancing air board are all equipped with shock absorption and high elastic designs. Combined with the TPU material damper mass, it can respond effectively to the bumpy road with stronger sense of control, so as to make glide safer and more smoothly. As a result, Airwheel M3 can respond immediately and effectively to the bump roads. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnKSpuf8OPw



Airwheel M3 electric drift hover board has totally changed peoples understanding of skateboards. Owing to the intelligence, modern citizens will fall in love with the new four-wheel vehicles- Airwheel M3 electric air board, as it can be connected to their mobile phones via the App to learn the real-time state. In Airwheel, so far, there are various kinds of e scooters, e bikes and e skateboard. Different scooters meet different demands. Airwheel will launch more new products to satisfy the increasing requirements.





Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/21/2016 - 06:15

Language: English

News-ID 501974

Character count: 2839

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 14



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease