Will you benefit from playing Airwheel M3 PRO Electric Skateboards Complete?

In addition to electric unicycles, there are S8 saddle-equipped electric scooter, Z series of foldable electric scooter and M series etc. in Airwheel.

(firmenpresse) - In order to solve the problem of daily commuting inconvenience, many people choose to drive a car though there are only a few kilometres. What is worse, they should take traffic, parking lots, gas stations and other factors into consideration. If the low carbon economy sounds strange to you, the daily commuting and health may be more attracting your attention. How these three irreverent factors do are discussed together? It is all because the Airwheel M3 electric drift hoverboard



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Whenever you get off the bus or the subway, there is always some distance. It is the fragmentary distance that is the most difficult to solve. Airwheel M3 can come in handy at this time, which is perfectly combined with public transport. Airwheel M3 electric drift hover board is a good choice for short trips. Light weight has many advantages, easy operation, fast speed, which means that it will be more portable. You can bring it into the classroom, laboratory, office, or bus, even on the plane. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/780318591295983616



Airwheel M3 electric air board promotes the low carbon economy that is to resist the high energy consumption, high pollution, and high emission economy, with low energy consumption, low pollution, and low emission. Moreover, its magnetic levitation motor brings more powerful output power with the top speed of 20km per hour and more than 15°climbing degree. The intelligent battery management system and power supply intelligent protection system can not only precisely calculate electric quantity and charge/discharge, also provide safety protection for current, voltage, temperature, and connection exception. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnKSpuf8OPw



With Airwheel M3 self-balancing air board, you will have more exercise, and will become healthier and healthier. With the PU material damper mass, it can respond effectively to the bumpy road with stronger sense of control, so as to make glide safer and more smoothly. Riding Airwheel M3 regularly will build up your body and you can take 0.5 to 2 hours to practice every day that can release the pressure of work or study, and stay away from obesity. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/781419668200230912





So will you benefit from playing M3?



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/21/2016 - 06:36

Language: English

News-ID 501975

Character count: 2793

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 88



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease