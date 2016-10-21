A Bright Future ahead for Airwheel S8 2016 new stand and sit self balance scooter

In 2016, Airwheel S8 saddle-equipped scooter was introduced to the public, which turned out to be a groundbreaking product within the industry.

(firmenpresse) - In 2016, a fabulous new model  S8 electric scooter with seat was launched, which is reckoned as the most innovative product within the industry nowadays. This is a new member of the S-series by Airwheel. S8 has not only absorbed some elements of the previous series, but also undergone some significant breakthroughs, making it the leading scooter to usher consumers into a new era. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787173458996256768



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



The first spotlight of Airwheel S8 motorized scooter must be its sitting-and-standing -posture riding mode. Different from the traditional standing mode, S8 allows the riders to sit on the saddle while riding, which relieves them from being exhausted. Besides, the saddle is set at a perfect height based on human body structure. Most of female riders are able to reach the ground when they want to stop the vehicle.



10 inch tubeless tires with excellent performances ensure that you ride on any roads steadily. Even if the road is winding and rocky, the riders wont have to worry about anything but enjoy a comfortable ride on the scooter. With the 14.8kg item weight, even females can lift it effortlessly. Airwheel S8 mini electric scooter will accompany with you wherever you are. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/778133473198534656



The users can connect the S8 intelligent electric air board with their phones via app. After that, they are able to monitor data, including the real-time speed, the remaining power, etc. Moreover, they can control lots of functions such as position, brake and illumination via the app. For example, when they lose S8 or forget where they place it, they can open the app and click the GPS. With the app, they will locate the position of the scooter easily and get it back. More importantly, Airwheel APP has a big upgrade. IM social system is designed for you and your scooter friends to communicating, sharing photos on the way, etc. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCmdaS5-9_M





Without doubt, S8 electric walkcar is a successful attempt by Airwheel, which has led the industry to a new high. However, this is only a start. Beginning with S8, Airwheel will have more and more new exploration on the scooter technology.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/21/2016 - 06:56

Language: English

News-ID 501976

Character count: 2743

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 76



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease