The Most Powerful SUV large smart Electric Scooter in Airwheel S5

When it comes to the battery, S5 adopts 680 W battery, which provides larger power storage capacity and longer range than other 2-wheeled electric scooters.

(firmenpresse) - Once, Airwheel S3 was termed as the top of Airwheel technology and design. At present, Airwheel S5 was upgraded from many aspects. Airwheel S5 SUV motorized scooter is designed for outdoor trip. If young people are willing to release themselves and experience outdoor riding on the weekend, Airwheel S5 is undoubtedly the best choice. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/786072324785205249



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel S5 integrates the most powerful performance of S3. Not only that, it hew out a new way of self-balancing electric scooters. S3 focuses on daily commuting, while S5 pays more attention to its off-road function. The battery capacity of Airwheel S5 is up to 680Wh, and also is the biggest of all. The longer range of S5 2-wheeled electric scooter helps ones to fully enjoy travelling outdoors. Also, the maximum peak of Airwheel S5s motor is 1500W, and its output power is the biggest in all models of Airwheel. The powerful motor makes it easy for S5 to climb hills just like ride on flat roads. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/785372282659016704



Airwheel S5 is equipped with two larger wheel hubs, whose size is 16 inches. The larger the contact area between tyre and ground is, the greater the force of friction they will exert. The better gripping performance makes S5 two wheel electric air board easily cross the washboard road. Moreover, to improve its movement, an off-road- style metal shelf is added to S5. At the first sight of S5, youll know it is rougher than any model of Airwheel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jd7xchD_0Y



Based on the above features, Airwheel S5 can be applied to some specific industries, such as police system, photography and exhibition activities. For instance, if S5 is used for security patrol, the security guards can ride S5 intelligent power scooter in villas, shopping malls, amusement parks or industrial parks. If S5 is used by photographers, it may replace the photography moving track. Undoubtedly, Airwheel S5 is the most powerful two wheel self-balancing electric scooter in Airwheel.





