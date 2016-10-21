Airwheel M3 Smart Electric skateboard, Automatic and Flexible, Sets You Free

Airwheel M3 frees the body and soul with its wireless remote control and flexibility. Meanwhile, it guarantees the riders safety.

(firmenpresse) - Deeply rooted in western culture, the skateboard has attracted numerous young people worldwide and developed to the electric one. Airwheel M3 electric drift hover board is with human-friendly design in that with wireless remote controller, the rider can change the speed of M3 during traveling, just like the automatic shift car. The effective distance of the remote control is within 10m. Familiarize yourself with the keys in the remote control and then use it to control to go forward or backward. The operation is quite easy and it only takes one minute for a green hand to master it. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/781419668200230912



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Get on the board, adjust the posture to adapt to the board (lower gravity center is more stable), and push the remote control slowly. In the riding process, please keep your gravity center stable. Also the rider does not need to use feet to assist the sliding because the skateboard is powered by electricity. Premium Sony battery of 81.4Wh or 163Wh is used with long lifespan and good navigation ability. Hence, Airwheel M3 electric air board frees the feet and saves much energy for the rider. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/779225519761989632



Airwheel M3 electric skateboard is quite flexible due to its small size so it can whizz across the crowded streets or narrow lanes freely with no worry of traffic congestion. It is also a good way to travel in the scenic spots or the park to enjoy the beautiful scenery with the favorite music on. With the weight of 11.5kg, it can be carried along with the rider. However, the other larger vehicles such as electromobiles or bicycles are easier to be stolen when they are parked in car park. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnKSpuf8OPw



Airwheel M3 motorized scooter makes it easier for the rider to perform the fantastic tricks which adds much fun due to its original automatic steering-sensor system. Meanwhile, it guarantees the riders safety with the wider tyres and elastic damping block.





Airwheel M3 electric drift hover board sets you free.



