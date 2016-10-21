(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK FLSmidth partners with China Resources Cement (CRC) and Sino
Environment Engineering Development Co. Ltd. (SEPETC) on a solution for using
urban and industrial waste safely in Chinese cement production. The solution
will combat the increasing amount of landfill waste and reduce the use of fossil
fuels in an energy intensive industry.
To support the city of Binyang, located in the Guangxi region of southwest
China, in its efforts to reduce the city's urban and industrial waste, China
Resources Cement (CRC) and FLSmidth joined forces to come up with a solution for
CRC's Hongshuihe cement plant. To economically process the raw waste
characterised by high moisture and low burn value, FLSmidth installed a pyro co-
processing system: a HOTDISC® consuming 300 tons of waste per day to ensure the
Hongshuihe plant's daily production of 3200 tons cement.
Now, CRC and FLSmidth sign a partnership, together with SEPETC as a general
contractor, with the purpose of rolling out this successful solution to other
cement producers in China. FLSmidth is responsible for the design, engineering
and integration of the integrated waste burning solution.
China's mountains of waste
China's waste problem is growing. Among the 600 biggest cities in China, more
than a third battle with serious groundwater pollution due to waste disposal. In
the suburbs, several hundred million tons of urban household waste, municipal
sludge and industrial waste are left untreated in landfills, increasing at an
annual rate of around 8%.
Country Manager for FLSmidth in China, Cyril Leung says: "China's energy
intensive industries, such as cement production, are coming under pressure from
the government that wants to rebalance the economy towards a less energy-hungry
mode of growth, curb pollution and reduce carbon emissions. CRC plans to
initiate several similar municipal solid waste co-processing projects for other
cement producers with FLSmidth and SEPETC as partners."
In China's latest five-year plan, the government encourages more cement
producers to co-process municipal solid waste in the cement industry, with an
aim of getting 15-20% of the cement kilns in the country to be co-processing
waste by 2020. In 2017, China will introduce a national carbon-trading scheme.
About 4.3 billion tons of cement was consumed globally in 2014, causing global
cement production to contribute around 5% of global CO2 emissions. China alone
produces 60%.
China Resources Cement is one of China's leading cement enterprises and owns
approximately 40 cement lines in mainland China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, CRC
is part of the state-owned enterprise China Resources Group.
