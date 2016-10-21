FLSmidth enables China's cement producers to replace fossil fuels with growing mountains of household waste

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK FLSmidth partners with China Resources Cement (CRC) and Sino

Environment Engineering Development Co. Ltd. (SEPETC) on a solution for using

urban and industrial waste safely in Chinese cement production. The solution

will combat the increasing amount of landfill waste and reduce the use of fossil

fuels in an energy intensive industry.



To support the city of Binyang, located in the Guangxi region of southwest

China, in its efforts to reduce the city's urban and industrial waste, China

Resources Cement (CRC) and FLSmidth joined forces to come up with a solution for

CRC's Hongshuihe cement plant. To economically process the raw waste

characterised by high moisture and low burn value, FLSmidth installed a pyro co-

processing system: a HOTDISC® consuming 300 tons of waste per day to ensure the

Hongshuihe plant's daily production of 3200 tons cement.

Now, CRC and FLSmidth sign a partnership, together with SEPETC as a general

contractor, with the purpose of rolling out this successful solution to other

cement producers in China. FLSmidth is responsible for the design, engineering

and integration of the integrated waste burning solution.



China's mountains of waste

China's waste problem is growing. Among the 600 biggest cities in China, more

than a third battle with serious groundwater pollution due to waste disposal. In

the suburbs, several hundred million tons of urban household waste, municipal

sludge and industrial waste are left untreated in landfills, increasing at an

annual rate of around 8%.

Country Manager for FLSmidth in China, Cyril Leung says: "China's energy

intensive industries, such as cement production, are coming under pressure from

the government that wants to rebalance the economy towards a less energy-hungry

mode of growth, curb pollution and reduce carbon emissions. CRC plans to

initiate several similar municipal solid waste co-processing projects for other



cement producers with FLSmidth and SEPETC as partners."



In China's latest five-year plan, the government encourages more cement

producers to co-process municipal solid waste in the cement industry, with an

aim of getting 15-20% of the cement kilns in the country to be co-processing

waste by 2020. In 2017, China will introduce a national carbon-trading scheme.

About 4.3 billion tons of cement was consumed globally in 2014, causing global

cement production to contribute around 5% of global CO2 emissions. China alone

produces 60%.



China Resources Cement is one of China's leading cement enterprises and owns

approximately 40 cement lines in mainland China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, CRC

is part of the state-owned enterprise China Resources Group.



Global China

FLSmidth is the market-leading supplier of productivity to the global mining and

cement industries. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with offices in

more than 50 countries, FLSmidth delivers engineering, equipment and service

solutions to customers worldwide. Productivity, sustainability, and quality are

focus areas for the 13,000 employees in FLSmidth. The company generated revenue

of DKK 20 billion in 2015.

