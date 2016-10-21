       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
FLSmidth enables China's cement producers to replace fossil fuels with growing mountains of household waste

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK FLSmidth partners with China Resources Cement (CRC) and Sino
Environment Engineering Development Co. Ltd. (SEPETC) on a solution for using
urban and industrial waste safely in Chinese cement production. The solution
will combat the increasing amount of landfill waste and reduce the use of fossil
fuels in an energy intensive industry.

To support the city of Binyang, located in the Guangxi region of southwest
China, in its efforts to reduce the city's urban and industrial waste, China
Resources Cement (CRC) and FLSmidth joined forces to come up with a solution for
CRC's Hongshuihe cement plant. To economically process the raw waste
characterised by high moisture and low burn value, FLSmidth installed a pyro co-
processing system: a HOTDISC® consuming 300 tons of waste per day to ensure the
Hongshuihe plant's daily production of 3200 tons cement.
Now, CRC and FLSmidth sign a partnership, together with SEPETC as a general
contractor, with the purpose of rolling out this successful solution to other
cement producers in China. FLSmidth is responsible for the design, engineering
and integration of the integrated waste burning solution.

China's mountains of waste
China's waste problem is growing. Among the 600 biggest cities in China, more
than a third battle with serious groundwater pollution due to waste disposal. In
the suburbs, several hundred million tons of urban household waste, municipal
sludge and industrial waste are left untreated in landfills, increasing at an
annual rate of around 8%.
Country Manager for FLSmidth in China, Cyril Leung says: "China's energy
intensive industries, such as cement production, are coming under pressure from
the government that wants to rebalance the economy towards a less energy-hungry
mode of growth, curb pollution and reduce carbon emissions. CRC plans to
initiate several similar municipal solid waste co-processing projects for other


cement producers with FLSmidth and SEPETC as partners."

In China's latest five-year plan, the government encourages more cement
producers to co-process municipal solid waste in the cement industry, with an
aim of getting 15-20% of the cement kilns in the country to be co-processing
waste by 2020. In 2017, China will introduce a national carbon-trading scheme.
About 4.3 billion tons of cement was consumed globally in 2014, causing global
cement production to contribute around 5% of global CO2 emissions. China alone
produces 60%.

China Resources Cement is one of China's leading cement enterprises and owns
approximately 40 cement lines in mainland China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, CRC
is part of the state-owned enterprise China Resources Group.

###
Global China
Jette Westerdahl Cyril Leung
Senior Communications Advisor Country Manager, FLSmidth China
Mobile: +45 3093 1855 Mobile: +86 1084689101
jewe(at)flsmidth.com   Cyril.leung(at)flsmidth.com


FLSmidth is the market-leading supplier of productivity to the global mining and
cement industries. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with offices in
more than 50 countries, FLSmidth delivers engineering, equipment and service
solutions to customers worldwide. Productivity, sustainability, and quality are
focus areas for the 13,000 employees in FLSmidth. The company generated revenue
of DKK 20 billion in 2015.
Read more on www.flsmidth.com

Link to PDF:
http://hugin.info/2106/R/2050361/766926.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: FLSmidth via GlobeNewswire






http://www.flsmidth.com



