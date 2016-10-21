Ericsson reports third quarter results 2016

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS



* Reported sales and sales adjusted for comparable units and currency

decreased by -14% YoY, mainly driven by segment Networks where reported

sales declined by -19%.

* The negative industry trends from the first half of 2016 have further

accelerated. The main reason is weaker demand for mobile broadband,

especially in markets with a weak macro-economic environment.

* Gross margin declined to 28.3% (33.9%) YoY following lower mobile broadband

capacity sales, a higher share of services sales and lower sales in segment

Networks.

* Operating margin decreased to 0.7% (8.6%) YoY, due to lower gross margin and

lower sales, partly offset by lower operating expenses.

* The current industry trends indicate a somewhat weaker than normal seasonal

sales growth between the third and fourth quarters. In addition, a renewed

managed services contract in North America, with reduced scope, will impact

sales negatively. Current business mix of coverage and capacity sales in

mobile broadband is anticipated to prevail in the short term.

* The cost and efficiency program is tracking towards target. Further short-

term actions, mainly to reduce cost of sales, are being implemented in order

to adapt operations to weaker mobile broadband demand.

* Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -2.3 (1.6) b. Operational and

structural actions are being taken to improve cash flow in the short and

long term.



+------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+-----------+-----------+----------+

| | Q3| Q3| YoY| Q2| QoQ| 9 months| 9 months|

|SEK b. | 2016| 2015|change| 2016| change| 2016| 2015|

+------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+-----------+-----------+----------+

|Net sales | 51.1| 59.2| -14%| 54.1| -6%| 157.4| 173.4|



+------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+-----------+-----------+----------+

| Sales growth | | | | | | | |

|adj. for | | | | | | | |

|comparable units | | | | | | | |

|and currency | -| -| -14%| -| -9%| -8%| -7%|

+------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+-----------+-----------+----------+

|Gross margin |28.3%|33.9%| -|32.3%| -| 31.4%| 34.1%|

+------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+-----------+-----------+----------+

| Gross margin | | | | | | | |

|excluding | | | | | | | |

|restructuring | | | | | | | |

|charges |29.4%|34.5%| -|33.2%| -| 32.2%| 35.3%|

+------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+-----------+-----------+----------+

|Operating income | 0.3| 5.1| -93%| 2.8| -88%| 6.6| 10.8|

+------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+-----------+-----------+----------+

| Operating income| | | | | | | |

|excluding | | | | | | | |

|restructuring | | | | | | | |

|charges | 1.6| 6.1| -73%| 3.8| -58%| 9.5| 15.1|

+------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+-----------+-----------+----------+

|Operating margin | 0.7%| 8.6%| -| 5.1%| -| 4.2%| 6.2%|

+------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+-----------+-----------+----------+

| Operating margin| | | | | | | |

|excluding | | | | | | | |

|restructuring | | | | | | | |

|charges | 3.1%|10.2%| -| 7.0%| -| 6.0%| 8.7%|

+------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+-----------+-----------+----------+

|Net income | -0.2| 3.1| -106%| 1.6| -111%| 3.5| 6.7|

+------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+-----------+-----------+----------+

|EPS diluted, SEK |-0.07| 0.94| -107%| 0.48| -115%| 1.01| 1.98|

+------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+-----------+-----------+----------+

|EPS (Non-IFRS), | | | | | | | |

|SEK (1)) | 0.34| 1.34| -75%| 0.83| -59%| 2.04| 3.56|

+------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+-----------+-----------+----------+

|Cash flow from | | | | | | | |

|operating | | | | | | | |

|activities | -2.3| 1.6| -249%| -0.7| 225%| -5.4| -1.3|

+------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+-----------+-----------+----------+

|Net cash, end of | | | | | | | |

|period (2)) | 16.3| 25.8| -37%| 21.0| -22%| 16.3| 25.8|

+------------------+-----+-----+------+-----+-----------+-----------+----------+

1) EPS, diluted, excl. amortizations and write-downs of

acquired intangible assets, and excluding restructuring

charges.

2) The definition of Net cash was changed in Q1 2016

and now excludes post-employment benefits, see

accounting policies.



Non-IFRS financial measures are reconciled to the most directly reconcilable

line items in the financial statements at the end of this report.







Comments from Jan Frykhammar, President and CEO of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)



The negative industry trends from the first half of 2016 have further

accelerated, impacting Q3 sales, primarily relating to mobile broadband. The

decline, in both mobile broadband coverage and capacity sales, was particularly

strong in markets with a weak macro-economic environment. In addition, capacity

sales in Europe were lower than a year ago. Gross margin declined YoY, following

lower mobile broadband capacity sales, a higher share of services sales and

lower sales in segment Networks.



Business



In the first half of 2016, a number of important markets, in regions such as

Latin America, Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa, were impacted by a weak

macro-economic environment. This negative development accelerated in the third

quarter and had a negative effect on both mobile broadband coverage and capacity

sales in these markets. In addition, capacity sales in Europe were lower than a

year ago. Combined, this led to a significant deviation from what the company

expected and communicated in conjunction with the Q2 report, and resulted in

early announcement of preliminary sales and margins for the third quarter on

October 12, 2016.



Both reported sales and sales adjusted for comparable units and currency

declined by -14% YoY and sales were particularly weak at the end of the quarter.

This shows an acceleration of the negative sales trends compared with the second

quarter when the decline in sales, adjusted for comparable units and currency,

was -7% YoY. The decline was driven by segment Networks where the reported sales

decline worsened from -14% in Q2 to -19% in Q3.



As anticipated, sales in North America declined, mainly due to lower sales in

Professional Services. In addition, one customer continued to reduce their

investments in mobile broadband. Sales in Mainland China declined by -7% YoY

mainly due to lower 3G sales, while 4G deployments continued on a high level.

In India the delayed spectrum auctions led to another slow quarter. The

transition from 3G to 4G continued to contribute to sales growth in region South

East Asia and Oceania.



Sales in the targeted growth areas showed resilience and grew by 3% YoY, driven

by Cloud, IP and services related to OSS and BSS. In total, the targeted growth

areas now account for 21% of group sales. The strategic partnership with Cisco

has to date generated more than 60 deals.



The current industry trends indicate a somewhat weaker than normal seasonal

sales growth between the third and fourth quarters. In addition a renewed

managed services contract in North America, with reduced scope, will impact

sales negatively. The current business mix of coverage and capacity sales in

mobile broadband is anticipated to prevail in the short term.



Profitability



Operating income declined to SEK 0.3 (5.1) b. following lower sales in segment

Networks and a lower gross margin. The positive effect of the cost and

efficiency program did not offset the sharp decline in gross income.



Gross margin declined to 28% (34%) following lower mobile broadband capacity

sales, a higher share of services sales and lower sales in segment Networks.



IPR licensing revenues declined YoY and declined slightly QoQ. The IPR revenues

in the quarter represent the current licensing contract portfolio.



Cost reductions to secure resilience and competitiveness



The cost and efficiency program was first initiated in November 2014 and then

expanded in the second quarter of 2016. We are taking action in all dimensions

of the program. Actions in the quarter included headcount reduction activities

which were announced and initiated in Sweden, the US, Finland, Spain and the UK.

We are tracking towards our target to reduce the annual run rate of operating

expenses, excluding restructuring charges, to SEK 53 b. in the second half of

2017.



We will implement further short-term actions mainly to reduce cost of sales, in

order to adapt our operations to weaker mobile broadband demand.



Cash flow



Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -2.3 b. in the quarter, mainly due

to lower trade payables following lower demand. As cash flow is volatile between

quarters it should be viewed on a full-year basis. We are taking operational and

structural actions to improve cash flow both in the short and long term. Net

cash at the end of quarter was SEK 16.3 b.



Strategy execution



Ericsson is in the middle of a significant company transformation. In addition,

the rapid technology development, different and new customer requirements, as

well as the convergence of IT, Media and Telecom, are posing both challenges and

opportunities. Focus is on speed and fine-tuning of execution, supported by the

new company structure which is designed for efficiency and effectiveness.



In short, the strategy builds on three key elements; efficiency and scale of our

core business, investments in new revenue base and strong cash flow generation.

Combined this will enable us to secure leadership also in the emerging broader

5G market - from technology to new business models and services - enabling us to

be a strong business partner to existing and new customers.







